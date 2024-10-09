A New Netflix Horror Comedy Reinvents A Classic Cinematic Trope

In order to assist the audience in keeping track of who is in which body, the film uses old-school lighting techniques to help differentiate between what the characters are seeing compared to who is really in the scene. By flooding the room with red light to indicate the "internal" people and bright cool tones to showcase what each character is seeing, it feels like a riff on the old makeup and lighting techniques used for 1931's "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," updated for Gen Z sensibilities.

When "It's What's Inside" was purchased by Netflix after its Sundance premiere, many film critics lamented the idea that the film would never be seen on the big screen. I won't deny that seeing the film's striking visuals as large as possible would be a treat, but I completely understand why Netflix wanted to snag it for the streamer. This is the perfect horror movie to watch with friends during a Halloween get-together. Invite some friends over, carve some pumpkins, eat some candy, and learn the painful truth about how you view your friends and your friends view you by debating whether or not you'd be okay having to spend the rest of your life in the body of someone else in the room! Fun horror has been coming back in a big way this year thanks to releases like the ballerina vampire movie "Abigail" and the horror-comedy "Lisa Frankenstein," and "It's What's Inside" is continuing the trend.

The evolution of the body swap formula is what makes this such a fascinating watch, and considering how different the approaches to solving the hypothetical conundrum will be based on each individual person's self-esteem and perception of their place in the world, you can learn a lot about a person based on their problem-solving. This fresh direction of a tried-and-true concept has turned a trope into an interactive, ethical thought experiment. There's no telling what Greg Jardin will do next, but if the popularity of the film on Netflix is any indicator, he could very well be granted the ability to turn this into a franchise with unsuspecting groups of friends getting caught up in the body swap escapades. With such a solid concept and a new approach to the trope, it would be a shame if this were the last journey to discover if it really is what's inside that counts.

"It's What's Inside" is now available to stream on Netflix.