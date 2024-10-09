A New Netflix Horror Comedy Reinvents A Classic Cinematic Trope
This article contains spoilers for "It's What's Inside."
As fantastical as the concept seems, the first body swap movie dates all the way back to 1916 with the British fantasy flick "Vice Versa," where a young schoolboy magically swaps bodies with his overbearing father. It's based on the even older 1882 novel of the same name and would mark the start of one of the most evergreen cinematic tropes that exists beyond the confines of genre. Body swap movies are most prominent in family-friendly comedy flicks like the "Freaky Friday" franchise or the criminally underrated "Wish Upon a Star" with Danielle Harris and a young Katherine Heigl, or even action films like John Woo's "Face/Off." Science-fiction films usually explore body swapping as some sort of technological advancement, comic books boast plenty of body swap stories (so it's only a matter of time before we see one in live-action), and even horror movies like the slasher flick "Freaky" and the South Korean feature "Devils" are willing to explore the nightmares that would follow waking up in someone else's body.
Netflix recently released Greg Jardin's Sundance hit "It's What's Inside" on its streaming platform, and the twisty, energetic thriller is the perfect film to watch this spooky season. Body swap movies provide a fascinating albeit fantastical way to explore themes of identity and self-perception. Considering we now live in a world where it's next to impossible not to be perceived at all times, Gen Z has a unique perspective in terms of relating to one's status in the public eye. Typically, body swap movies are used so characters can "walk a mile in the shoes of another," a way to gain empathy for another person. In the case of "It's What's Inside," body swapping is a tool to pull secrets out from deep within one another, and the stage for the ultimate "What would you do?" dilemma.
A body swap movie where you can't swap back
The body swapping of "It's What's Inside" isn't done through a curse or magic, but an effective new piece of technology invented by a guy named Forbes (David W. Thompson), who brings the machine to a weekend hangout with his old college friends ahead of one of them getting married. It's very "Talk to Me" in its premise, where the very clearly dangerous activity that will absolutely backfire in horrendous ways is treated like a party trick no different than doing a keg stand.
The group uses the machines to switch into each other's bodies, with the game being that everyone tries to guess who is actually inside each person. It reminds me of an old theater game I used to play in college where we all had to imitate another person's mannerisms while the rest of the group had to guess who we were imitating — but, yanno, without the whole "inhabiting the literal body of your friends like that scene from the live-action 'Scooby-Doo' movie where Fred talks about wanting to look at himself naked after he inhabits Daphne's body." Honestly, it being an elevated theater game also puts the film in line with "Bodies Bodies Bodies," which would be the perfect double-feature pairing with this one.
But unlike the majority of body swap movies, which often center on folks in a race against the clock before their swap becomes permanent, "It's What's Inside" is about what happens when a swap back becomes impossible. During the second round of swapping, two characters inhabiting the bodies of their friends sneak away to have sex on a balcony. Unfortunately, the balcony's structural integrity can't hold them, and the two fall to their deaths — taking the bodies of their friends to the grave with them. Sure, the true owners of the dead bodies could theoretically take over the bodies of their now-dead friends, but do they actually want their lives? Is that really a fair trade?
A perfect party movie for friends
In order to assist the audience in keeping track of who is in which body, the film uses old-school lighting techniques to help differentiate between what the characters are seeing compared to who is really in the scene. By flooding the room with red light to indicate the "internal" people and bright cool tones to showcase what each character is seeing, it feels like a riff on the old makeup and lighting techniques used for 1931's "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," updated for Gen Z sensibilities.
When "It's What's Inside" was purchased by Netflix after its Sundance premiere, many film critics lamented the idea that the film would never be seen on the big screen. I won't deny that seeing the film's striking visuals as large as possible would be a treat, but I completely understand why Netflix wanted to snag it for the streamer. This is the perfect horror movie to watch with friends during a Halloween get-together. Invite some friends over, carve some pumpkins, eat some candy, and learn the painful truth about how you view your friends and your friends view you by debating whether or not you'd be okay having to spend the rest of your life in the body of someone else in the room! Fun horror has been coming back in a big way this year thanks to releases like the ballerina vampire movie "Abigail" and the horror-comedy "Lisa Frankenstein," and "It's What's Inside" is continuing the trend.
The evolution of the body swap formula is what makes this such a fascinating watch, and considering how different the approaches to solving the hypothetical conundrum will be based on each individual person's self-esteem and perception of their place in the world, you can learn a lot about a person based on their problem-solving. This fresh direction of a tried-and-true concept has turned a trope into an interactive, ethical thought experiment. There's no telling what Greg Jardin will do next, but if the popularity of the film on Netflix is any indicator, he could very well be granted the ability to turn this into a franchise with unsuspecting groups of friends getting caught up in the body swap escapades. With such a solid concept and a new approach to the trope, it would be a shame if this were the last journey to discover if it really is what's inside that counts.
"It's What's Inside" is now available to stream on Netflix.