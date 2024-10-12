Batman: The Animated Series Inspired This Classic Anime From Cowboy Bebop's Creators

"Batman: The Animated Series" was created at Warner Bros. Animation by and for an American audience. As is common practice in American cartoons, though, the animation work was outsourced to studios in southeast Asia.

One of those subcontractors was Japan's Sunrise, the home of the "Gundam" franchise and the studio that would go on to make "Cowboy Bebop." One of the most famous and well-regarded studios in Japan, Sunrise (officially known as Bandai Namco Filmworks these days) is where several animators (such as the founders of Studio Bones) first built their careers.

Sunrise handled seven episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series" — "Pretty Poison," "The Cat and the Claw, Part I," "Heart of Steel," "I Am the Night," "The Clock King," "Off Balance," and "The Man Who Killed Batman." Sunrise itself is divided up into several smaller studios; "Batman" was handled by Studio 6. The experience apparently left an impact, though, since one of Sunrise Studio 6's later, in-house projects, "The Big O," owes a lot to "Batman: The Animated Series."

"The Big O" was created by Hajime Yatate (a collective pseudonym used by Sunrise staff), series director Kazuyoshi Katayama, and Keiichi Sato. Sato (who is still working in anime today, having recently directed 2024's "Super Sentai" parody "Go Go Loser Ranger") was the one who first conceived the idea; he wanted to make a giant robot show that would appeal to American audiences (and hopefully sell some toys). Hence, an anime that looked like one of America's favorite cartoons.

The show is set in Paradigm City, a New York-esque metropolis and seemingly the last holdout for humanity after an apocalyptic event. None of Paradigm's people can remember earlier than 40 years ago, and this loss of memory overshadow the series. The lead is Roger Smith, a professional negotiator who, when he can't solve problems with his silver tongue, jumps in a "megadeus" mecha called the Big O.