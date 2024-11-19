One M*A*S*H Character Was Never Meant To Last More Than One Episode

The 1972 Korean war sitcom "M*A*S*H" has become one of the most beloved television shows of all time, but it's fascinating to watch just how the series evolves over the seasons. The series was based on Robert Altman's 1970 film of the same name, which was in turn based on the novel "MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors" by Richard Hooker, but it was a very different take on the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. Altman absolutely hated the series and Hooker hated Hawkeye (Alan Alda), but series creator Larry Gelbart really knew what he was doing, even if he was clearly figuring it out as he went along.

Many of the characters on the show are different versions of their movie counterparts, but a few characters were created just for the series, and the first one was Corporal Maxwell Klinger, played by Jamie Farr. Klinger was an orderly who wanted so desperately to get out of the Army that he would do anything to get a Section 8 (a mental health discharge), including wearing women's clothing. Originally, Klinger was only supposed to appear in that one episode, "Chief Surgeon Who?," but he ended up getting a recurring role and then becoming a series regular. As problematic as the character could be, he's also one of the best on the series, and his evolution is one of the show's great hallmarks.

In an interview with the Smithsonian, Farr once shared the full history of how his character came to be — from a one-day shoot with just a few lines to joining the cast of one of the most important television shows of all time.