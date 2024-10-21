William Christopher Had An Unexpected On-Set Habit During M*A*S*H

There a lot of lovable characters on the classic sitcom "M*A*S*H," but Father Frances Mulcahy, played by William Christopher, is easily among the most lovable. He's kind of an odd duck, an Irish Catholic priest who is wise beyond his years in many ways but is also occasionally rather childlike. Despite being a priest, he rarely harps on his comrades for any perceived moral failures, understanding that morality is complicated (especially in wartime), and people's morality is between them and their maker. He's complicated and compelling, and Christopher's performance is integral to making him feel real. It's funny, because Christopher originally completely tanked his audition, but he ended up bringing so much to Mulcahy that he and the character became somewhat inextricable. Heck, writer and co-star Alan Alda even created an episode around Christopher's bout with hepatitis in a case of art mirroring life.

There was one thing that Christopher would do that sounds exactly like the good Father himself, and it's pretty funny. In an interview with the Tuscon Citizen (via MeTV), Christopher shared that he liked to spend his time between shooting scenes on the "M*A*S*H" set by reading ancient Greek poetry — in its original ancient Greek!