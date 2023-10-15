One Cast Member's Ailment Ended Up Making It Into A M*A*S*H Script

"It was fortunate how it worked out or I might have been taken out of the show," Christopher, who passed away in 2016, shared in Gershman's book. "But it was the year that Fox had a new deal out at the Ranch. The expectation was that we wouldn't have the Ranch, so we had done all the exteriors at one time, early on." The Ranch in question was the outdoor set the cast shot on in Malibu Creek State Park. At one point, the entire area was owned by Fox, and Robert Altman's film version of "M*A*S*H" shot its exteriors in the area before the show took over. In 1976, according to The Los Angeles Times, Malibu Creek State Park opened, and only productions with special permission could continue to film in the region.

This change is likely the one Christopher is referring to, and since the "M*A*S*H" team thought they might not get access to the park, that meant they were able to film more on a soundstage. This was lucky for Christopher. "I was doing exteriors, back at Stage 9, when I got sick," he recalled. "They had to rewrite me, but I was established enough so that I got paid and didn't get written out of the show totally." Luckily, with the amended shooting schedule for the season, Christopher was able to recuperate and return to the show. "I was in bed for eight weeks, and I could have never missed that amount of work if we shot in the normal way, so I guess 'Someone' was watching over me," he shared in Gershman's book.