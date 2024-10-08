Art The Clown's Actor Has A Secret Trick To Help Him Play The Character [Exclusive]

Back when Art the Clown was just one of many twisted killers in director Damien Leone's short films, he was portrayed by actor and friend of the filmmaker, Mike Giannelli. But when it came time for the character to become the star of his own movie, Art was recast for 2016's "Terrifier," with actor David Howard Thornton taking on the role and defining the character as an unhinged killer with a cheeky side. Thornton's darkly comedic take on the sadistic clown gave Art a perversely memorable personality that, across "Terrifier" and its 2022 sequel, turned him into a burgeoning slasher star.

Now, threequel "Terrifier 3" is bringing Thornton and his delightfully deranged version of Art back to run amok for the festive season, and it seems Leone has delivered on his promise to go even more extreme than his previous film, which horror director extraordinaire Mike Flannagan dubbed a "MegaSlasher." Indeed, the opening scene of "Terrifier 3" already caused walkouts at its UK premiere, with one person reportedly losing the contents of their stomach in the process.

It seems, then, that when Thornton claimed one scene in "Terrifier 3" almost made him vomit, it wasn't just a shrewd marketing ploy. Prior to this admission, the actor remained remarkably unphased by the horrific acts he's carried out in the "Terrifier" films, and it seems that might have to do with a subtle trick he uses when in character.