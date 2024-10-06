Star Trek Writers Had To Fight Gene Roddenberry For One Worf-Focused Episode

Season 4 was an important moment for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — we've even named it the best "TNG" season. With the fourth season, the show had officially gone for more years than "The Original Series" had and even reached 100 episodes with its season finale. That season finale was "Redemption, Part 1," scripted by prolific "Star Trek" writer (and future "Battlestar Galactica" re-creator) Ronald D. Moore.

The episode tilted its eye away from the Federation and towards the Klingons, capping off a running subplot about discontent in the empire. In the season 3 episode "Sins of the Father," the Klingon Duras (Patrick Massett) accuses Worf's (Michael Dorn) father M'ogh of having been a traitor to the Romulans. Due to Duras' political power, Worf is forced to accept the dishonor. Season 4 episode "Reunion" was a sequel, following Duras competing with the rival Gowron (Robert O'Reilly) to become the empire's chancellor. Worf kills Duras and Gowron wins the chancellorship.

Both "Sins of the Father" and "Reunion" had been written in part by Moore and in "Redemption," he completed this trilogy. The episode follows Worf, still stripped of his honor, as the Klingon civil war finally kicks off. Gowron has to defend his title against the remaining House of Duras, backed in secret by the Romulans. Worf, eager to restore his family's honor, leaves Starfleet to fight alongside his brother Kurn (Tony Todd) against their Duras foes.

The previous year's two-parter "Best of Both Worlds" closed out "TNG" season 3 with only the first half of its story, and then opened season 4 with its resolution. Similarly, "Redemption, Part 2" was then the "Next Generation" season 5 premiere; it solidified the show's tradition of season-ending cliffhangers (carried on today by "Strange New Worlds").

Looking back now, "Redemption" is a clear lay-up. Making it wasn't so, according to Moore when he spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in 2021. The biggest roadblock? "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry.