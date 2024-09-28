Friday The 13th: Every Version Of Jason Voorhees Without His Mask
Jason Voorhees has become synonymous with his iconic hockey mask, which has kept the "Friday the 13th" franchise in the public consciousness despite Jason having not appeared in an official, franchise capacity since the 2009 remake. It's the result of some legal issues between the franchise and the character's creators, but that dang hockey mask has guaranteed that just like the slasher villain who wears it, Jason Voorhees will never die. Hardcore horror fans know that the hockey mask didn't show up until "Friday the 13th Part III," but even more interesting is how Jason has been presented behind the mask or in a few instances, without it completely.
Jason Voorhees has been through it over the years. He's drowned (more than once), been struck in the head with an axe, impaled through the skull with his own machete, hacked to bits, chained to the bottom of a lake, taken a boat propeller to the throat, covered in toxic waste, stabbed in the heart, dragged to literal hell, burned in Earth 2's atmosphere, been beaten to hell by Freddy Krueger, and blasted by a propane explosion. Needless to say, his face is gonna look a liiiitle jacked up, and we've done the work of letting you know which films show Jason's face unmasked, and how he got there.
For clarity, we're omitting Dick Wieand as Jason Voorhees in 1985's "Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning" because it's not even Jason Voorhees, but a crazed paramedic named Roy Burns. We're also ignoring Ken Kirzinger in "Freddy vs. Jason" because while he is unmasked for a half-second, unless you're pausing the film and searching frame by frame, you'll likely not catch it.
Ari Lehman as Jason Voorhees in 1980's Friday the 13th
People often forget that our introduction to Jason Voorhees was as a twisted lake child in the original "Friday the 13th," so much so that poor Casey Becker got the question wrong in "Scream" when she was asked who the killer is in the movie and mistakenly says "Jason" instead of the correct answer — his mother, Pamela Voorhees. Jason appears during a flashback sequence completely unmasked, and again when he jumps out of the water and attacks Alice (Adrienne King). But it's not clear if she hallucinated the experience in a vision as a result of her trauma, or if Jason really is still out there at Camp Crystal Lake awaiting a new crop of camp counselors to finish the job his mommy started.
Warrington Gillette as Jason Voorhees in 1981's Friday the 13th Part II
Jason Voorhees in "Part II" has been lovingly named "Sackhead Jason," as this version of Mama Voorhees' baby boy featured Jason donning a burlap sack over his head with a flannel shirt and overalls, as opposed to his later hockey mask and coveralls. Once again showing his face during a final jumpscare with Jason diving through a window to attack Ginny (Amy Steel) and Paul (Jon Furey). Like the first film, this moment appears to be a vision Ginny has in the hospital, but it's unclear if this was something completely imagined out of fear or if this was a memory of what happened before she was rescued. But we do see Jason, donning long red hair, a beard, rotted teeth, and an eye placement resembling Sloth from "The Goonies." This laid the groundwork for the increasingly rotted look of Jason to come.
Richard Brooker as Jason Voorhees in 1982's Friday The 13th Part III
"Friday the 13th Part III" is where the franchise really found its voice and, of course, its mask. Jason takes off his mask multiple times in "Part III," and reveals the canonical base of Jason's face that will change to reflect all of the damage he would receive moving forward. The eye placement from the previous films stays the same, but he loses the long red hair, beard, and bushy eyebrows in favor of the memorable bald head. The first time Jason shows his face, he does so to taunt Chris (Dana Kimmell), giving us our best look at unmasked Jason yet. But the second one is the most notable, a blood-soaked crimson mask beneath the hockey mask after he takes an axe to the head. It's such a memorable look, NECA included it as an alternate head for their "Part III" action figure.
Ted White as Jason Voorhees in 1983's Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter
When you think of Jason Voorhees' face behind the mask, you're more than likely thinking about the face from "Friday the 13th IV: The Final Chapter." Obviously, this film was not the final chapter of Jason's story, but it was one of the definitive takes on the character before Kane Hodder stepped into the role in "Part VII." Jason loses his mask in "Part V" after a young Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman) shaves his head bald and tricks Jason by pretending to be him as a child. Tommy's sister Trish (Kimberly Beck) uses Jason's machete to knock off the mask, and the reveal is yet another brilliant makeup design from the legendary Tom Savini. The bald head, the monstrously rotten face, and the aged appearance from the very first Jason sighting makes this the quintessential unmasked Jason.
C.J. Graham as Jason Voorhees in 1986's Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
While we barely see Jason's face in "Part VI," it was important to shout out the unmasked face hidden in the shadows because this is the start of the franchise going all-out with embracing Jason as a supernatural being. Tommy Jarvis accidentally resurrects Jason thanks to a lightning bolt striking his grave as if "Frankenstein" were a comedy of errors, and it's very clear that the face before he puts on the mask is somewhat zombified. As hidden as the face is, this is important for how the canon of Jason's face would evolve moving forward.
Kane Hodder as Jason Voorhees in 1987's Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood
"Part VII" is when stuntman Kane Hodder takes over the mantle as Jason Voorhees and becomes the definitive performer behind the mask. This zombified Jason is not only the most grotesque face yet, but also one of the scariest due to his unpredictable ability to withstand supernatural powers. It was already bad enough when he was seemingly an unkillable machine against humans, but now he faces off against a teenage girl with telekinetic powers and still puts up a hell of a fight. Jason goes maskless for an extended time during the film's climax, giving audiences a solid look at what years of decay have done to the ol' boy. Jason is eventually taken back into the depths of Crystal Lake with the help of the ghost of the father of the telekinetic teen Tina (Lar Park Lincoln), with a firefighter finding Jason's broken mask the following day.
Kane Hodder as Jason Voorhees in 1988's Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
"Jason Takes Manhattan" or more appropriately, "Jason Takes a Boat Ride," is a polarizing installment in the franchise, with many feeling disappointed that Jason's first big adventure outside of the direct region of Crystal Lake didn't go as hard as it probably could. It also features a scene of a maskless Jason with a face that only a mother could love, especially since he's been underwater since the events of the previous film. The result is a bloated, discolored, and downright sludgy Jason. He looks like a wet zombie, and this lays the groundwork for another equally slimy killer.
Kane Hodder as Jason Voorhees in 2001's Jason X
There are two types of people in this world: people who recognize "Jason X" as the silly masterpiece it is and people who hate fun. For as much as people like to dunk on "Jason X," it's been hugely influential and also features one of the best kills in the entire franchise (the liquid nitrogen face smash, of course). Scientists in the future perform an autopsy on Jason requiring the removal of his mask, and the result is ooey-gooey goodness. Does it look anything like the face of the previous film? Not a chance. Do I care? Absolutely not. Uber Jason rules, "Jason X" rules, and haters can stay mad about it.
Derek Mears as Jason Voorhees in 2009's Friday the 13th
In our last outing with Jason, stuntman (and legitimately hilarious comedian) Derek Mears took over as the masked slasher for the series' first canonical remake. The film pulls from many areas of the franchise, focusing on a story that closely resembles the original film but has elements across the sequels. For example, Jason is shown at the start with a sack mask like in "Part II," and his face is revealed cloaked in shadows like in "Part VI." It's odd that they kept the face in the shadows considering the behind-the-scenes photos of Scott Stoddard's makeup design show a Jason that looks a lot like an adult version of Tom Savini's design from the original film but as an adult not unlike "Part III."
We do see Jason unmasked in "Friday the 13th: The Game," including what he would have looked like unmasked in "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday," but as far as a live-action Jason is concerned, Mears' performance is the last we've gotten to see.