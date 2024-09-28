Friday The 13th: Every Version Of Jason Voorhees Without His Mask

Jason Voorhees has become synonymous with his iconic hockey mask, which has kept the "Friday the 13th" franchise in the public consciousness despite Jason having not appeared in an official, franchise capacity since the 2009 remake. It's the result of some legal issues between the franchise and the character's creators, but that dang hockey mask has guaranteed that just like the slasher villain who wears it, Jason Voorhees will never die. Hardcore horror fans know that the hockey mask didn't show up until "Friday the 13th Part III," but even more interesting is how Jason has been presented behind the mask or in a few instances, without it completely.

Jason Voorhees has been through it over the years. He's drowned (more than once), been struck in the head with an axe, impaled through the skull with his own machete, hacked to bits, chained to the bottom of a lake, taken a boat propeller to the throat, covered in toxic waste, stabbed in the heart, dragged to literal hell, burned in Earth 2's atmosphere, been beaten to hell by Freddy Krueger, and blasted by a propane explosion. Needless to say, his face is gonna look a liiiitle jacked up, and we've done the work of letting you know which films show Jason's face unmasked, and how he got there.

For clarity, we're omitting Dick Wieand as Jason Voorhees in 1985's "Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning" because it's not even Jason Voorhees, but a crazed paramedic named Roy Burns. We're also ignoring Ken Kirzinger in "Freddy vs. Jason" because while he is unmasked for a half-second, unless you're pausing the film and searching frame by frame, you'll likely not catch it.