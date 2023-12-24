What The Chilling Whisper In Friday The 13th Is Really Saying

For the entirety of my twenties and a chunk of my thirties, I knew the inebriated pleasure of debating the most trivial subjects known to humankind via what we used to call the "bar argument." Oh sure, people still knock back beers and fiercely debate the Hegelian messaging of the "Airport" franchise, but there was a time, a glorious time, when an elbow-tipping blowhard could loudly assert as fact that "The White Shadow" was an "All in the Family" spinoff, and no one could pull a rectangular device out of their pocket to authoritatively prove they're utterly full of horse pucky. Short of pulling Norman Jewison out from behind the jukebox for a McLuhan-esque correction, this dolt could double and triple down, and all you could do was yell at them. We've lost so much.

The best bar arguments tended to revolve around song lyrics, but movie quotes ran a very close second. Oftentimes, it came down to exact phrasing (e.g. Gold Hat's insistence regarding the production of "stinkin' badges" in John Huston's "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre"), but occasionally the disputes pertained to something more opaque. And in the pre-internet days, some of these disagreements seemed downright unresolvable.

Case in point: the haunting whisper from the "Friday the 13th" franchise.

My participation in this squabble began long before I was able to legally drink. There was more than one elementary school lunch dominated by kids, who had no business watching slasher films at their age, declaring with full-throated confidence that Jason Voorhees was taunting his soon-to-be victims by uttering "Kill-kill-kill, Ha-ha-ha." Others vehemently countered that the utterance was "Ch-ch-ch, ah-ah-ah."

Everyone was wrong, but the not-knowing was part of the fun. Alas, we now know precisely what he was saying.