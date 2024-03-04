Godzilla Vs. Kong Has A Jason X Reference That Went Unnoticed By Many

In Jim Isaac's goofy-ass 2002 slasher "Jason X," the immortal killer Jason Voorhees (Kane Hodder) is trapped in a cryogenic freezing tube by a potential victim named Rowan (Lexa Doig). In the year 2455, Rowan and Jason are discovered by a cadre of space travelers and thawed on board their starship. Jason, of course, immediately restarts his murder spree, not really caring that centuries have passed or that he's in space.

Late in the film, the eternally rotting Jason is enhanced and reconstructed using high-tech medical nanites. He is transformed into a super-strong armored space monster that is named in the credits as Über-Jason. Über-Jason is now even more unstoppable than before, and his potential victims have to distract their pursuer by any means necessary. Using hologram technology, the human characters re-create Camp Crystal Lake, Jason's old slashing grounds, circa 1980. To complete the illusion, the hologram comes equipped with a pair of topless, weed-smoking camp counselors, Jason's favorite type of person to murder. "We love pre-marital sex!" they yell, and crawl into their sleeping bags.

Jason, finally in his element, picks up a bagged counselor like a massive, human-sized cudgel and beats the other counselor to death with her. It's one of the funnier scenes in an admittedly silly movie.

It seems that the "beating one person to death with another" scene in "Jason X" was a major source of inspiration for director Adam Wingard while making his 2021 monster flick "Godzilla vs. Kong." He said as much in a Reddit AMA back when his film was just released. He also wanted a scene where Kong beat a creature to death with another creature.