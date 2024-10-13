The Boys Season 4 Scene That Made Mother's Milk Actor Laz Alonso Break Character
There are plenty of benefits to starring on the successful Prime Video series "The Boys," but there tends to be one major drawback, too. Almost every actor involved with the series is guaranteed to go through at least one really disgusting, disturbing scene. Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, ended up having a lube mix-up during the filming of "Herogasm," for example, and The Deep actor Chace Crawford had to pretend to eat his octopus friend, Timothy. There are also frequently a ton of bodily fluids involved, which is a major problem for the character Mother's Milk, who has obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and a fear of germs. Laz Alonso, who plays MM, has had to go through more than his fair share of gross-out moments, and in season 4, he went through his worst moment yet.
On an episode of the podcast "The Midnight Boys," Alonso shared some behind-the-scenes details about filming one truly foul scene in the sixth episode of season 4, aptly titled "Dirty Business." Mother's Milk has definitely gotten the raw end of the deal more than once and might just be the character who has gone through the highest number of disgusting moments, but for Alonso, it sounds like what happened in season 4 really took the cake.
One moment made Alonso break character
Poor Mother's Milk has really had to endure a lot of ridiculous, disgusting stuff throughout "The Boys." He's been sprayed down by gallons of fake semen, and touched by a long, wiggling love sausage (don't ask), but in season 4 he had to help Web-Weaver (Dan Mousseau) inject drugs into his, uh, rear entrance. Instead he initially sticks the syringe into Web-Weaver's web-hole, located just above his poop-hole, but then he manages to get it right and Web-Weaver shoots some web right onto MM's cheek. It's a bit of a nightmare for anyone, but for someone with OCD, it's even worse. For Alonso, it really wasn't much better to film, as he explained on the podcast:
"I have shot a lot of disgusting things as you know on our show, that's the only scene in my entire career... that's the only scene that I've broken character and screamed. Out of protection to the other actor I'm not going to tell you what happened during the scene that made me break character and literally scream in utter fear and apologize profusely to that man. Literally for like an hour straight."
It sounds like there was an accident that involved Alonso potentially touching Mousseau's chocolate starfish, which is pretty traumatizing as far as acting accidents go. It's hard to blame Alonso for screaming and apologizing so much, though it's pretty wild that he's been in so many wild situations on the series to begin with.
Web-Weaver's weirdness might have been too much
What happened with Web-Weaver is far from the only time Alonso's had a gross moment on set (he also had a run-in with The Deep's gills), but he's taken it all in stride. It does make one wonder about why there are so many extreme moments, however, and how they impact the series as a whole. While some of the gross-out moments are a lot of fun, there are ones that take it too far, and everything with Web-Weaver definitely does that. The drug injection and webbing are kind of funny, if a little sad and gross, but when Hughie (Jack Quaid) wears the Web-Weaver suit and gets sexually assaulted by Tek Knight (Derek Wilson), it's way, way too much.
It will be interesting to see how the team behind "The Boys" handle the fifth and final season, and whether or not the try and up the ante on the nastiness. Given the escalation of bodily fluids, killer animals, and pitch-black humor, we're almost guaranteed to get grossed out.