The Boys Season 4 Scene That Made Mother's Milk Actor Laz Alonso Break Character

There are plenty of benefits to starring on the successful Prime Video series "The Boys," but there tends to be one major drawback, too. Almost every actor involved with the series is guaranteed to go through at least one really disgusting, disturbing scene. Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, ended up having a lube mix-up during the filming of "Herogasm," for example, and The Deep actor Chace Crawford had to pretend to eat his octopus friend, Timothy. There are also frequently a ton of bodily fluids involved, which is a major problem for the character Mother's Milk, who has obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and a fear of germs. Laz Alonso, who plays MM, has had to go through more than his fair share of gross-out moments, and in season 4, he went through his worst moment yet.

On an episode of the podcast "The Midnight Boys," Alonso shared some behind-the-scenes details about filming one truly foul scene in the sixth episode of season 4, aptly titled "Dirty Business." Mother's Milk has definitely gotten the raw end of the deal more than once and might just be the character who has gone through the highest number of disgusting moments, but for Alonso, it sounds like what happened in season 4 really took the cake.