The Boys' Erin Moriarty Had An Unfortunate Lube Mix-Up On The Set Of Herogasm

There are moments in television history that will always be remembered. Iconic moments like the final episode of "Cheers" when Sam Malone turns out the lights at the bar, or the record-breaking finale of "M.A.S.H.," and the unforgettable, uncontrollable giggle that Mary Tyler Moore lets out at Chuckles the Clown's funeral. And, who can forget the epic superhero sex party that took place on season three of "The Boys" at the 70th Annual Herogasm.

There was a deafening level of hype leading up to the "Herogasm" episode, and although it didn't quite reach the X-rated, Dionysian heights found in the pages of the comic book, it was still a show-stopping sequence in a series chock-full of shocking moments. Granted, it's difficult to catch all of the debaucherous acts taking place around the TNT Twin's mansion, including, but not limited to: a floating Starlight vibrator, an icicle dildo, electric nipple clamps, genitals aflame, and an octopus sharing a bed with The Deep (Chase Crawford).

The Herogasm was an absolute pleasure to watch considering that it's a rare night in primetime where something so wonderfully depraved is given a platform. For the cast and crew, on the other hand, bringing such a memorable piece of the comics into live action was challenging and, shall we say, educational for some of the more wholesome actors in attendance. Being that physical and vulnerable in front of the camera is never easy, and shooting the episode was especially difficult considering that the entire Herogasm scene was shot during a global pandemic.