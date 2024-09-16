The Boys Season 4's Controversial Hughie Storyline Explained By Creator Eric Kripke

The following article contains major spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 and discusses abortion, suicide, and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Look, no one watches the Prime Video satirical superhero series "The Boys" because they want to feel warm and fuzzy. The show, based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic of the same name, is a pitch-dark take on superhero franchises that skewers everyone and everything while putting its characters through absolute hell. Season 4 was more brutal than any of the previous seasons, however, forcing most of its characters to face their (significant) past trauma. For Hughie (Jack Quaid), season 4 was even more hellish than it was for anyone else, as he was put through traumatizing event after traumatizing event.

First, his personal life was invaded when his decision with girlfriend Annie (Erin Moriarty) for her to have an abortion was aired on Vought News, then he had to deal with the fact that his father Hugh Sr. (Simon Pegg) is in a coma, then his long-absent mother Daphne (Rosemary DeWitt) reappears to pull the plug. If that wasn't bad enough, his father ends up being "saved" by Compound V but it becomes deadly for others because his deteriorating brain causes him to lash out and Hughie has to euthanize him in the series' cruelest death ever. And that's not all! He was also sexually assaulted not just once, but repeatedly throughout the course of the season, both by Batman spoof Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) and a shapeshifting supe pretending to be Annie. Hughie is one of the few morally decent characters on the series, so what gives?

In an interview with Screen Rant at San Diego Comic Con, series showrunner Eric Kripke explained why Hughie had to go through the ringer in season 4, and he promised that there's some light at the end of this very dark tunnel.