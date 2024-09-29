Laz Alonso Has A Bold Idea For The Boys Season 5 Ending, But It Likely Won't Happen

The obvious argument in favor of Alonso's pitch is that a theatrical film is a big exciting event, one that might help the finale feel even more climactic and intense. It might also help the show avoid some of the awkwardness that other sprawling shows have had to deal with in their final seasons. "Game of Thrones," for instance, was seemingly forced by TV restraints to have its big climactic final battle happen in the penultimate episode, with the finale itself being relatively low-key, simply dealing with the fallout from last week's big events.

Would "The Iron Throne" have gone down easier with audiences if it had been combined with "The Bells" for a feature-length finale? It's possible; after all, without the week's gap between episodes, audiences wouldn't have had time to get their hopes up too much for how the show might handle the aftermath of Daenerys' Mad Queen spiral. The ending probably would've been poorly received either way, but this might have helped.

It also helps that a lot of TV shows have basically already done something similar to what Alonso's pitching. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" ended with a four-part finale, extending its usual 21-minute episode run-time to a 84-minute film. "Stranger Things" famously ended its fourth season with a massive 139-minute episode, and in 2018 "Sense8" concluded its series with an epic 2.5-hour movie.

The circumstances were different for each series of course — "Avatar" was a kids show, "Stranger Things" is a global phenomenon, and the "Sense8" movie was a consolation prize for fans after Netflix prematurely cancelled the show. Still, they all provide some precedence for what Alonso's pitching. Although none of these movie-length finales were released in theaters, Alonso didn't invent the idea of telling the last chapter of a story in a different format.