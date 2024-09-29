Laz Alonso Has A Bold Idea For The Boys Season 5 Ending, But It Likely Won't Happen
"The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke announced earlier this year that his five-season plan for the show is indeed still happening. The next season will the be the last one, even if the show's spinoff(s) may continue indefinitely. It's a relief to a lot of fans who worried the show was dragging things out too much, but it's also a slight disappointment to actor Laz Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk. In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Alonso revealed his idea for the series finale's format:
"I've been unsuccessfully pitching that we end the show with a feature film to Eric. Like, make the last episode of season 5 a cliffhanger and announce the film that we've been filming since the beginning of the series, pretty much... But [Kripke] always somehow gets out of that one."
When asked if he'd want the movie to be released in theaters, Alonso indicated yes, and urged a cheering audience to tweet at Kripke to request a feature film finale. Although Alonso didn't seem one hundred percent serious — it seems clear he'll be fine with however Kripke chooses to wrap up the series — he definitely seems to be sincere in his wish for a big blockbuster finale.
Why it might be a good idea
The obvious argument in favor of Alonso's pitch is that a theatrical film is a big exciting event, one that might help the finale feel even more climactic and intense. It might also help the show avoid some of the awkwardness that other sprawling shows have had to deal with in their final seasons. "Game of Thrones," for instance, was seemingly forced by TV restraints to have its big climactic final battle happen in the penultimate episode, with the finale itself being relatively low-key, simply dealing with the fallout from last week's big events.
Would "The Iron Throne" have gone down easier with audiences if it had been combined with "The Bells" for a feature-length finale? It's possible; after all, without the week's gap between episodes, audiences wouldn't have had time to get their hopes up too much for how the show might handle the aftermath of Daenerys' Mad Queen spiral. The ending probably would've been poorly received either way, but this might have helped.
It also helps that a lot of TV shows have basically already done something similar to what Alonso's pitching. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" ended with a four-part finale, extending its usual 21-minute episode run-time to a 84-minute film. "Stranger Things" famously ended its fourth season with a massive 139-minute episode, and in 2018 "Sense8" concluded its series with an epic 2.5-hour movie.
The circumstances were different for each series of course — "Avatar" was a kids show, "Stranger Things" is a global phenomenon, and the "Sense8" movie was a consolation prize for fans after Netflix prematurely cancelled the show. Still, they all provide some precedence for what Alonso's pitching. Although none of these movie-length finales were released in theaters, Alonso didn't invent the idea of telling the last chapter of a story in a different format.
Why it's not going to happen
The big reason for Kripke's hesitance to take Alonso's suggestion seems to be his long-held view that TV shows should act like TV shows, not movies. "The downside of streaming is that a lot of filmmakers who work in streaming didn't necessarily come out of that network grind," he told Vulture in 2022. "They're more comfortable with the idea that they could give you 10 hours where nothing happens until the eighth hour. That drives me f***ing nuts, personally." Kripke elaborated even further, adding:
"As a network guy who had to get you people interested for 22 f***ing hours a year, I didn't get the benefit of, 'Oh, just hang in there and don't worry. The critics will tell you that by Episode 8, s**t really hits the fan.' Or anyone who says, 'Well, what I'm really making is a 10-hour movie.' F*** you! No you're not! Make a TV show. You're in the entertainment business."
While what he's talking about here isn't exactly the same as ending the series with a giant movie, it does at least speak to the comforting idea that Kripke truly, fully respects television as an artform. These quotes are backed up by decades of Kripke taking full advantage of the structure of TV, embracing the opportunities for fun standalone episodes and the sort of subtle long-term character arcs that film can't quite pull off. "Supernatural" was a popular enough series that Kripke probably could've pushed for a feature-length series finale, but he didn't do it there either; it seems like he'd much rather end a show in the same format it started off in.
Why it's probably not the best idea
The other reason Alonso's movie pitch likely won't pan out is because, despite the crowd's cheers as he said it, I don't think most fans of "The Boys" would actually appreciate it. If there's one big criticism the fandom has of the show, it's that the writers have dragged things out a little too long. Fans have long been getting antsy for Homelander to finally get his just desserts, so it would be mean to end season 5 with the announcement of a future movie, one that'll serve as the real finale to the story fans have been waiting for since 2019.
I've mostly defended the show's length, arguing that it's good for a TV show to take its time and establish a status quo before breaking it, but I wouldn't be able to defend extending the story even further for the sake of a feature film. It might sound big and exciting on paper, but the "The Boys" has always promised us a straightforward five-season arc; they should stick to it.
Most importantly, I think it's important that TV shows keep pride in their role as TV shows, rather than trying to "elevate" themselves to a medium they're not a part of. Although I'm sure Alonso didn't mean it this way, there's a popular idea in a lot of entertainment circles that film is a more legitimate art form that TV, that adapting a show into a movie format would be giving it legitimacy it previously didn't have. It's similar to the way many animated projects are eventually given live-action remakes, even though their story has always been perfectly suited for animation. The push for the "Spider-Verse" movies to get a live-action adaptation, for instance, seems to have started off with the assumption that live action is more respectable and worked backwards from there.
Although Alonso seems like a lovely guy, I hope Kripke chooses to ignore this one specific request of his. Let this great TV show remain a TV show; it doesn't need to become anything else.