The Real Reason Leonard Nimoy Didn't Want To Produce Star Trek: The Next Generation

When the people at Paramount decided that they were going to create another "Star Trek" show in the wake of the original series, they wanted to bring in some of the people who helped make the first show into a massive part of pop culture. They didn't want them on screen, necessarily, as the new show would be "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and they wanted to feature the next generation of Starfleet officers. But they did want some of the old team behind-the-scenes. One of the first people they asked aboard was Leonard Nimoy, who played Commander Spock on "Star Trek: The Original Series," as well as directing "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." (He also produced "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.")

While Nimoy makes a lot of sense as a possible producer for "Star Trek: The Next Generation," he passed on the opportunity and wasn't involved with the series at all. In fact, his next contribution to "Star Trek" wouldn't be until he played Old Spock in the 2009 "Star Trek" film, as he passed on "Star Trek: Generations" as well. But why didn't he want to be involved with the next phase of the franchise he helped build?