A Chris Pratt Movie Dethroned Netflix's Uglies From The #1 Spot
Last week, Joseph McGinty Nichol's YA adaptation "Uglies" found its way to No. 1 on the Top 10 U.S. Netflix films charts despite being critically panned and ridiculed on social media. The film's popularity might have been due to curiosity about its premise; it takes place in a post-war dystopia that forces a specific, homogenous idea of beauty upon its populace. This is not a surprise, as Netflix charts have often underlined the popularity of baffling titles, but we have already moved on from the Joey King-starring YA thriller to an animated comedy film about a sassy tabby cat.
Yes, Mark Dindal's "The Garfield Movie," wherein Chris Pratt voices the titular orange feline, is currently at the top of the U.S. Netflix film charts, having dethroned "Uglies" for the time being (via FlixPatrol). The supremely entertaining "Rebel Ridge," along with the recently released "His Three Daughters" (which boasts a trio of brilliant performances) are currently occupying third and fourth place on the list, despite being objectively better films.
Jim Davis' "Garfield" comic strip needs no introduction; the newspaper staple's timeless nature and diverse appeal speaks for itself. However, the brilliance of these comic strips has nothing to do with convoluted plots, as their premise is pretty straightforward: the sarcastic, sedentary Garfield does not consider Jon his owner and is very much the ruler of his domestic kingdom. Likewise, Jon's dog Odie is often the target of Garfield's pranks, and the titular orange cat remains unapologetic in his indulgences, which include making fun of Jon, complaining about Mondays, and, of course, snacking on lasagna. While "The Garfield Movie" nudges our adorably snarky tabby cat towards an adventure, it is predictable to a fault and is ultimately devoid of any real heart.
The Garfield Movie does not stick to its strengths
The following contains minor spoilers for "The Garfield Movie."
"The Garfield Movie" actually starts out on a near-perfect note, with Garfield relishing his pampered lifestyle, wherein owner Jon (Nicolas Hoult) and beagle bestie Odie (Harvey Guillén) keep him company. We get a backstory about how Garfield ended up becoming Jon's pet (albeit only in theory), and this segment feels appropriately fun and nostalgic, encapsulating everything that the comics gained popularity for. However, trouble brews when Garfield and Odie are kidnapped by a Shar Pei breed and whippet, only to be rescued shortly after by Garfield's estranged father Vic (Samuel L. Jackson), with whom the orange tabby shares a contentious relationship.
Although the Garfield franchise is for all ages, "The Garfield Movie" is specifically targeted toward children, which explains its heavy emphasis on embracing "cuteness" and a brand of comedy that is palatable for that particular demographic. However, children deserve well-thought-out animated narratives with meaningful themes and stakes, and "The Garfield Movie" does not attempt to have any of these. Instead, we are subjected to a slew of distasteful product placements, which feel more egregious with time, as the story — no matter how heartfelt or sweet it might seem in flashes — feels secondary to the notion of the film being crafted as a vibrant cash grab.
You can chalk up the immediate success of "The Garfield Movie" on Netflix to nostalgia and/or people who skipped seeing in theaters finally streaming it at home. But while it's an experience that does not offer anything original, it's also merely generic and inoffensive at worst, and will likely appeal best to a younger audience who has a fondness for the lasagna-loving cat and his memorable shenanigans.
"The Garfield Movie" is currently streaming on Netflix.