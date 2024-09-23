A Chris Pratt Movie Dethroned Netflix's Uglies From The #1 Spot

Last week, Joseph McGinty Nichol's YA adaptation "Uglies" found its way to No. 1 on the Top 10 U.S. Netflix films charts despite being critically panned and ridiculed on social media. The film's popularity might have been due to curiosity about its premise; it takes place in a post-war dystopia that forces a specific, homogenous idea of beauty upon its populace. This is not a surprise, as Netflix charts have often underlined the popularity of baffling titles, but we have already moved on from the Joey King-starring YA thriller to an animated comedy film about a sassy tabby cat.

Yes, Mark Dindal's "The Garfield Movie," wherein Chris Pratt voices the titular orange feline, is currently at the top of the U.S. Netflix film charts, having dethroned "Uglies" for the time being (via FlixPatrol). The supremely entertaining "Rebel Ridge," along with the recently released "His Three Daughters" (which boasts a trio of brilliant performances) are currently occupying third and fourth place on the list, despite being objectively better films.

Jim Davis' "Garfield" comic strip needs no introduction; the newspaper staple's timeless nature and diverse appeal speaks for itself. However, the brilliance of these comic strips has nothing to do with convoluted plots, as their premise is pretty straightforward: the sarcastic, sedentary Garfield does not consider Jon his owner and is very much the ruler of his domestic kingdom. Likewise, Jon's dog Odie is often the target of Garfield's pranks, and the titular orange cat remains unapologetic in his indulgences, which include making fun of Jon, complaining about Mondays, and, of course, snacking on lasagna. While "The Garfield Movie" nudges our adorably snarky tabby cat towards an adventure, it is predictable to a fault and is ultimately devoid of any real heart.