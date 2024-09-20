Marvel Gives The Avengers Matching, Doctor Doom-Inspired Costumes [Exclusive Preview]
Doctor Victor Von Doom will soon be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2026's "Avengers: Doomsday," with Marvel Studios having combined two Hail Marys into one by recasting former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doom. But in the meantime, there are plenty of great Marvel comic books about Doctor Doom to read. If you can't wait two years to see him fight the Avengers, then next month's "Avengers" #19 will have you covered.
Writer Jed MacKay has been making changes in the Marvel Universe. In his last "Avengers" issue (no. 18), Thor went on a leave of absence while Storm of the X-Men joined the team as their new Thunder God.
Meanwhile, MacKay's recent crossover event "Blood Hunt" was a convergence of his three major Marvel titles — "Avengers," "Doctor Strange," and "Moon Knight" — and featured these books' heroes united to fight a vampire invasion. In the event's fifth and final issue, Doctor Strange ceded his Sorcerer Supreme title to Doom. It was supposed to be a temporary transfer of power to halt the blood-sucking scourge, but Doom worded the deal carefully. He will only return the power once he's saved the world and his plans go much further than the present crisis. Not as radical a change as making Reed Richards into Doom as the new Ultimate universe has, but still.
The issue, and "Blood Hunt" as a whole, ended with the Avengers receiving the bad news that Doom is now Sorcerer Supreme. "Avengers" #19 will resolve that tease and see the team clash with the villain. The synopsis reads:
DOOM AGAINST EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES! Doctor Doom puts the Avengers to the test! But what is the purpose of the Avengers? To prove why Doom's way is not the right way, the Avengers will have to face their greatest threat — their own dark pasts! Meanwhile, T'Challa embarks on a clandestine mission...
Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Avengers" #19 with /Film. Take a look below.
In Avengers #19, Marvel's mightiest heroes go green
"Avengers" #19 will be drawn by Farid Karami (though the cover above is drawn by the book's regular artist, Valerio Schiti).
Karami's pages below are unlettered and they don't appear to be in narrative sequence, so it's difficult to guess the specific story. The pages do suggest that Doom's new power won't be easily overcome, though. The Avengers will also be wearing, at least in this issue, custom costumes as green as Doom's hooded cloak. Have they fallen under the Sorcerer Supreme's sway?
Which of the Avengers will Doom get the most page time with? He's got histories with both Iron Man and the Scarlet Witch; can Wanda's chaos magic be a match for Doom's new mystical power? Doom is also enamored with Storm, one of the few women he deems worthy to be his queen.
Doom's nation Latveria invaded Wakanda in the 2010 event "Doomwar" and Doom is often a monarch foil to T'Challa, but Black Panther is nowhere to be seen in these pages. The answer to his absence lies in previews for issue #20:
BLACK PANTHER: WAR JOURNAL! FREE THE PRISONERS! Black Panther stars in this issue as he journeys into the pocket dimension of Meridian Diadem! While the Avengers deal with Doctor Doom on the outside, T'Challa must rescue the prisoners trapped within the Living Prison...
From that synopsis of "Avengers" #20, it seems like either it and #19 will take place simultaneously, or the Avengers' upcoming battle with Doom is a two-part story.
"Avengers" #19 is set for release on October 23, 2024. The series' first 18 issues are available in print and digital formats.