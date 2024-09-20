Marvel Gives The Avengers Matching, Doctor Doom-Inspired Costumes [Exclusive Preview]

Doctor Victor Von Doom will soon be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2026's "Avengers: Doomsday," with Marvel Studios having combined two Hail Marys into one by recasting former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doom. But in the meantime, there are plenty of great Marvel comic books about Doctor Doom to read. If you can't wait two years to see him fight the Avengers, then next month's "Avengers" #19 will have you covered.

Writer Jed MacKay has been making changes in the Marvel Universe. In his last "Avengers" issue (no. 18), Thor went on a leave of absence while Storm of the X-Men joined the team as their new Thunder God.

Meanwhile, MacKay's recent crossover event "Blood Hunt" was a convergence of his three major Marvel titles — "Avengers," "Doctor Strange," and "Moon Knight" — and featured these books' heroes united to fight a vampire invasion. In the event's fifth and final issue, Doctor Strange ceded his Sorcerer Supreme title to Doom. It was supposed to be a temporary transfer of power to halt the blood-sucking scourge, but Doom worded the deal carefully. He will only return the power once he's saved the world and his plans go much further than the present crisis. Not as radical a change as making Reed Richards into Doom as the new Ultimate universe has, but still.

The issue, and "Blood Hunt" as a whole, ended with the Avengers receiving the bad news that Doom is now Sorcerer Supreme. "Avengers" #19 will resolve that tease and see the team clash with the villain. The synopsis reads:

DOOM AGAINST EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES! Doctor Doom puts the Avengers to the test! But what is the purpose of the Avengers? To prove why Doom's way is not the right way, the Avengers will have to face their greatest threat — their own dark pasts! Meanwhile, T'Challa embarks on a clandestine mission...

Marvel Comis

Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Avengers" #19 with /Film. Take a look below.