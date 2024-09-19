Agatha All Along Continues Marvel's Bad Rotten Tomatoes Streak

Marvel Studios is going through troubled times at the moment. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a complicated mess containing too many titles and too many plot threads that lead nowhere and were abandoned along the way. Recent years have made it clear that the MCU isn't what it once was, and the public has responded in kind. The box office performance of Marvel movies ("Deadpool & Wolverine" notwithstanding) has been declining, and review scores have been trending downwards as well. Nowadays, a Marvel movie feels less like a result of meticulous plotting and planning and more like the messy result of too many discarded script drafts and last-minute VFX changes.

Now we have "Agatha All Along," the latest Marvel Studios title, which is a long-awaited spin-off of the 2021 series "WandaVision." BJ Colangelo gave an overall positive review of the first four episodes for /Film, describing the show as "deliciously chaotic." However, not all critics have been charmed by "Agatha All Along," which has a less than stellar Rotten Tomatoes score of 69%, as of this writing.

That's at least considerably higher than the horrendous 52% score of "Secret Invasion," though it falls short of the 70% score held by "Echo." Together, the ratings for these recent shows mark a rather steep decline since "WandaVision," the first Marvel Studios TV show on Disney+, debuted with a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That show remains one of the highest-rated streaming offerings of the MCU, so a spin-off (especially one based on such a fan-favorite character as Agatha Harkness) getting such a lukewarm response from critics is a surprise. It should be noted that Rotten Tomatoes users have given "Agatha All Along" a slightly higher score of 76% on the Popcornmeter, but that's also significantly lower than the audience score for "WandaVision" (87%).