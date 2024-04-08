The One Marvel Project That Ranks Higher Than All The Others On Rotten Tomatoes

The downside to the now-inoperative Marvel Television was that its offerings were exhaustively inconsistent in quality. Would you get a mature, nuanced examination of topics like systemic corruption, religious faith, and personal trauma like in "Daredevil"? Or would you get a clumsy mashup of "Succession"-style dynasty drama and white savior tropes like in "Iron Fist"? One could never be too sure. But while the lows were especially low (I'm pretty certain the world had collectively agreed to forget "Inhumans" ever happened, right up until Anson Mount's variant Black Bolt inexplicably popped up in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"), the highs also tended to be higher than the Marvel Cinematic Universe's films.

Funnily enough, that trend has only continued since Marvel Television was restructured and folded into Marvel Studios. The MCU's Disney+ shows have been all over the board so far, with the added wrinkle that most of them are woven deeper into the tapestry of the franchise's greater mythology and, as such, are harder for the MCU's movies to ignore — as we saw when "The Marvels" had to pay off one of the worst parts of "Secret Invasion." On the flip side, that also means the films have some terrific characters and compelling stories just waiting to be tapped into, as "The Marvels" did when it brought over the wonderful Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and her equally delightful family from "Ms. Marvel."

As fate would have it, "Secret Invasion" and "Ms. Marvel" themselves represent polar opposites of the MCU's Disney+ spectrum. Where the "Secret Invasion" finale is one of the worst-reviewed Marvel things ever (right up there with "Iron Fist" season 1 and the entirety of "Inhumans"), "Ms. Marvel" is actually the highest-ranked MCU project on Rotten Tomatoes.