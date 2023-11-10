The Marvels Pays Off The Worst Part Of Secret Invasion Ending (Kind Of)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Marvels."

Leave it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to use their 33rd film in the franchise as a sequel (of sorts) to several properties across multiple different mediums. Not only is "The Marvels" (which I reviewed for /Film here) tasked with continuing the narrative threads left dangling by the 2018 "Captain Marvel" film, but it also picks up where "Avengers: Endgame" and even Disney+ shows like "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel" left off. But there's one redheaded stepchild of the MCU that the film surprisingly addresses — indirectly, at least.

You see, kids, there was once this series called "Secret Invasion" that, despite loads of hype based on the promise of its epic-sized source material, landed with a resounding thud and became one of the worst-reviewed Marvel productions ever. Even though the shape-shifting Skrulls plotline continues to play a big role in "The Marvels," nobody would've blamed Kevin Feige for wanting to move on without even an acknowledgement of that high-profile disaster. (Call it the "Inhumans" effect!)

Of course, the sequel film had already been in production long before reactions to "Secret Invasion" dropped, so it seems like some sort of connection was always the plan. Whether this was cut down a bit or left entirely unchanged, the brief scene we get in "The Marvels" addresses one rather blatant criticism of "Secret Invasion" while tying a neat bow on the Skrulls storyline. And it has to do with a certain cameo "spoiled" by Marvel themselves in the recently-released trailer.

Valkyrie, King of Asgard (Tessa Thompson), drops by at one point in the film to shuttle the remaining Skrull survivors away, presumably to a new home. And with that, Marvel quietly pays off one of the more frustrating aspects of "Secret Invasion."