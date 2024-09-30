The Boys Season 4's Most Shocking Death Scene Has A Cameo Only Hardcore Fans Noticed

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 4.

Season 4 of "The Boys" was the bleakest the show has been, a perverse, hyper-violent chapter in the story that shed any pretense of not being about our current socioeconomic and political climate. Sure, there were still silly and funny moments scattered throughout, but for the most part, it was misery and pain for all. Whether it was Butcher going through an identity crisis (literally), The Deep engaging in arguably his darkest story yet via one messed up relationship, or without a doubt the most heartbreaking, cruel, and otherwise kind of meaningless death in the entire series, "The Boys" reached new levels of sadism and pain.

One particularly big storyline involving pain and betrayal was that of Ryan, Homelander's son with Butcher's late wife, Becca. Given Ryan is the only chance the characters have to defeating Homelander, his storyline is pretty crucial to the show's endgame. In a plot thread that shared a surprising similarity with the popular anime "My Hero Academia," Homelander spent much of the season trying to turn Ryan into a mini-me and convince him that people are mere ants to toy with and slaughter at will.

In season 4, episode 2, "Life Among the Septics," Ryan gets a major eye-opening moment when it comes to the seriousness of his powers (other than, you know, killing his own mother) when he goes into production for his very first fake civilian rescue. Things go south when Ryan throws Koy, the Vought stunt coordinator, too hard and sends him flying into a building to his blood-splattering death. Turns out, that pile of goo on the side of a building was not just another actor dying a horrible death on "The Boys." Rather, it was the show's very real supervising stunt coordinator John Koyama playing a satirical version of himself.