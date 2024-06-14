The Boys Season 4 And My Hero Academia Are The Unlikely Superhero Double Feature You Need Right Now

"The Boys" is back for season 4 and things are as bleak as ever. Homelander is not just in charge of Vought, but his murdering of an innocent man in broad daylight has earned him even more supporters than ever. (We're well past the point of Homelander being a Trump allegory in subtext only.) There's also the problem of Butcher being terminally ill, while head-exploder Newman is even closer to the White House than before.

The most important subplot of season 4 seems to be the duel of fates that is the fight for the soul of young Ryan Butcher. Last season, Butcher got scared of getting close to the kid and ended up pushing Ryan right into the arms of his dad, Homelander. He could have been a normal kid, or even the greatest weapon against Homelander, but now he's his apprentice instead.

Just as showrunner Eric Kripke teased last year, this storyline has become crucial to "The Boys." Homelander is starting to realize he is not, in fact, immortal and is not only aging, but will never be able to fill the hole in his heart, no matter how many fans he gains by committing more atrocities. Even though Ryan now lives with him and at least pretends to like him, it's not enough for Homelander. He is obsessed with ensuring his legacy. Not through an heir, mind you, but through an exact replica of himself by extending his personality and his will through his own son.

Watching this feels eerily similar to another hugely popular superhero TV show wherein the protagonist is trying to save the soul of a young man from being slowly taken over by a megalomaniac supervillain — the anime "My Hero Academia."