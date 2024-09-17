Fired X-Men '97 Creator Beau DeMayo Reveals The Blade Movie Pitch We Never Saw

Will we ever see the Daywalker on the big screen again? Well, unless Marvel and Disney plan to reinstate Wesley Snipes following his celebrated cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine," it seems increasingly unlikely. Thus far, Marvel Studios' "Blade" movie has been about as cursed as they come, and if you haven't been keeping tabs, here's a quick rundown.

The movie was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali taking the stage to confirm he would star. Bassam Tariq was initially on board to direct, but things didn't quite work out. "Blade" replaced its director with "Lovecraft Country" and "White Boy Rick" filmmaker Yann Demange. Then, the seemingly cursed movie lost its director again, with Demange departing the film on what were reportedly amicable terms. This is, of course, to say nothing of the multiple writers attached to this movie throughout its troubled production. Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, and Nic Pizzolatto were all involved at various points, before current screenwriter Eric Pearson managed to produce a script Marvel appeared to deem workable.

What's more, it seems that before Pearson took a shot at the film's script, there were even more writers involved in the "Blade" production. Disgraced "X-Men '97" creator Beau DeMayo also had a run at it, penning several drafts and outlines for the long-gestating project — all of which Marvel appears to have overlooked. Now, the writer is sharing some of his ideas on social media, and while the man himself might have tarnished his legacy for good, at least one of his lost drafts sounds pretty cool.