Marvel's Scrapped Version Of Blade Was Set In The 1920s

Things couldn't have seemed more promising when Mahershala Ali triumphantly took to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. At Marvel Studios' presentation, the "Moonlight" star confirmed he would become the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Blade and immediately set the hype machine in motion. Since then, however, things have taken a decidedly anticlimactic turn.

In June of this year, the seemingly cursed "Blade" reboot lost its director after Yann Demange departed on what were reportedly amicable terms. The "Lovecraft Country" and "White Boy Rick" filmmaker was first announced as the "Blade" director back in November 2022, when he took over from Bassam Tariq. Tariq had stepped away from the project in September of that year, with Marvel citing "continued shifts in our production schedule" as the reason for his exit.

At the time of Tariq's departure, "Blade" was set for a November 23, 2023 release but Marvel Studios shifted that to September 6, 2024. The company has since been forced to push that date forward again, with a November 6, 2025 launch date now set. But with Demange's departure, and the many creative overhauls this film has undergone, Marvel Studios faces a heck of a challenge in bringing the movie to fans on time.

In all, then, not the best start for Marvel Studios' "Blade." With no word on what exactly we can expect from the film, fans will have to make do with the tidbits leaking out about previous versions of the movie — the latest of which reveals we came close to getting a 1920s version of the Daywalker.