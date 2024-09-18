Why Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Killed Off One Of Its Biggest Stars

Heavy spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" to follow.

Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" has a rather peculiar relationship with death. It flips the script on the possession horror film; rather than having evil ghosts haunting the living, it follows a ghost couple being terrorized by an obnoxious family in their own home. Additionally, the film's portrayal of the afterlife is neither a hellish inferno nor a perfect utopia. Instead, it is horribly dull and ridden with bureaucracy. But it doesn't stop there; "Beetlejuice" also has some, shall we say, creative takes on dying, like how its young heroine Lydia (Winona Ryder) spends most of the movie saying she wants to die by suicide so she can spend more time with her ghost friends. Death is absurd, unpredictable, and even alluring in the world of "Beetlejuice."

It makes sense, then, that the sequel would double down on the deaths. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" begins with the death of a major character from the original 1988 film — a hilariously weird and specific death that is pure Burton. From there, it becomes a virtual death parade, as characters both old and new leave the mortal plane and join the endless waiting room of the afterlife.

Arguably, though, the most surprising death in the film is that of Catherine O'Hara's Delia Deetz, who gets the most ridiculous accidental death in the movie when she's bitten by poisonous snakes she thought had been drained of their venom. As co-writer Miles Millar told The Hollywood Reporter, the idea to kill Delia off actually came from O'Hara herself. What's more, O'Hara originally though Delia should die by suicide "just because she's so in love with [her late husband] Charles."

"It's a great idea, but it felt like a weird well to go down in a comedy to have a main character [die by] suicide toward the end of the movie," Millar explained. "What's a more creative, bizarre way that she could die? That was an accidental death. So we got to [the] idea of the asps, which we really loved."