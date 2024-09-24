Mr. McMahon Review: We Can't Believe Netflix Got Away With This Smackdown

The squared circle is a hallowed, holy land where miracles happen right before our very eyes. An art form not only in the displays of physical agility, strength, and charismatic acting, but also in a specific brand of live theater that can make even the most fantastical situations feel real. No matter how much a person knows "wrestling is fake," a good match can make even the strongest non-believer forget the predetermined outcome, and give themselves over to the scripted dance of grappling and glory. It's also home to some carny-ass jabronis who would be fun to laugh at if they weren't so vile and dangerous.

Vincent Kennedy McMahon did not invent the culture of professional wrestling, but he certainly shaped it in his image like a malevolent God — at least, the image he has chosen for the world at large. "The person he puts out there, the larger-than-life promoter, a lot of that is a character," says Paul Levesque aka Triple H, the current chief content officer and head of creative for WWE. "When it comes to him personally, he's going to show you what he wants you to see."

Beginning in 2021, director Chris Smith ("American Movie," "Tiger King") filmed over 100 hours of interviews with McMahon, his biggest stars, his business associates, journalists, and his family (who double as his employees and on-screen co-workers). Before a final interview, production was halted because inescapable allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking against McMahon hit; allegations that forced him to finally retire from WWE.

This means a flurry of WWE-owned footage that they'd never have signed off on to be used in something so critical is well on display in the new Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon," and the talking head interviews feature people who would have never sat with a production to discuss McMahon with a pending lawsuit against him for such abhorrent and deplorable behavior. For wrestling fans, "Mr. McMahon" isn't revealing anything new, but the way Smith exposes the parallels between Vince McMahon's behavior, attitude, and personality and the way pro wrestling has evolved in tandem is some world-class craftsmanship.

This Netflix docuseries didn't screw Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon screwed Vince McMahon.