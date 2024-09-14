A Star Trek Producer Passed On Game Of Thrones Creator George R.R. Martin As A Writer

In the world of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" books, one colloquialism is that "words are wind." This is the Westeros equivalent of "actions speak louder." Martin has proven the emptiness of promises correct by having failed to deliver the sixth book, fittingly titled "The Winds Of Winter."

With no new story to discuss, one pastime in "ASOIAF" fan circles is debating why Martin is taking so long, and if he even intends to finish at all. One theory, which notes the hiatus coincided with the premiere of television adaptation "Game of Thrones," is that Martin lost interest in telling the story as prose. Remember, he spent the '80s and '90s as a TV writer after his third novel, "The Armageddon Rag," flopped. He pivoted back to novels with "A Song of Ice and Fire" because his screenplays weren't being made. With "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," he's achieved recognition in the field he wanted to — which may be one reason he's been vocal about "House of the Dragon" season 2 not going how he'd hoped.

During Martin's time writing for television, he worked on "The Hitchhiker," the 1980s revival of "The Twilight Zone," and "Beauty and the Beast" starring Linda Hamilton and Ron Perlman. He also wrote an episode of the 1995 "Outer Limits" based on his short story "Sandkings" and interviewed for a staff writer job on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." However, a producer turned him down for the latter, and we're all poorer for it.

Speaking at the UCSD's Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination in 2017, Martin recounted the story of his failed "TNG" job interview:

"I remember coming into the office of this producer –- who thankfully did not last long on the show and you can see why when I tell the story, said 'I don't know who you are, can you tell me your credentials?' And I said 'I am just coming off 'Twilight Zone' where I worked for a while, but before that I wrote novels and short stories. I am primarily a science fiction writer.' And he said 'Oh really, well 'Star Trek' is not a science-fiction show, it is a people show.'"

"I was fooled by the photon torpedoes and starships," Martin joked. "Needless to say, I did not get that job."