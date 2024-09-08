Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Reveals Marvel Almost Gender-Swapped An X-Men Villain

The villains of "Deadpool & Wolverine" include the psychic Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The movie gets nowhere close to the gonzo stories told about Cassandra in Marvel Comics, but it maintains her origin as the evil twin sister of the X-Men's leader, Professor Charles Xavier. Banished to the wasteland dimension of the Void, Nova has made herself queen of Hell with a band of followers.

The inside joke of "Deadpool & Wolverine" is how the Marvel movies produced by the erstwhile 20th Century Fox risk being forgotten thanks to the Disney merger that put all these characters under the MCU's umbrella. So, Nova's army is made up of the most forgotten villains of those films: Lady Deathstrike, Azazel, Toad, Bullseye, Juggernaut, etc. (All these minor villains were recast from their original appearances.)

"Deadpool & Wolverine" concept artist David Masson San Gabriel has been sharing much of the work he did for the movie on his Instagram. He recently revealed he was asked to design a female version of the Juggernaut:

The idea went unused in the final film, where the traditionally male Juggernaut (real name Cain Marko) is played by Aaron W. Reed. Juggernaut has been in two previous "X-Men" movies: "The Last Stand," played by Vinnie Jones, and "Deadpool 2" as a CGI character voiced by a doubling-up Ryan Reynolds. Perhaps someone on the production team thought it was time to give "this year's Juggernaut" a new spin.