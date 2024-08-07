Deadpool & Wolverine Quietly Recasts Two Major Marvel Movie Villains

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is such a dizzying whirlwind of meta references, Marvel Studios Easter eggs, and shocking cameos that you really do need to see the film more than once to, in Pokémon parlance, catch 'em all. Just take a look at your social media feed. If you follow a lot of full-on comic book nerds, you know folks are still sifting through the film's unceasing chaos for every last morsel of minutia.

When it comes to the Fox character cameos, specifically those that don't merit the ultra-heroic slow-motion entrances given to Gambit, Elektra and X-23, you might be left wondering if they were played by the actual actors who originated the roles. The action flashes by with such relentless fury that you don't always get a telling close-up (and even if you do, the actors are concealed under so much makeup that you probably couldn't tell anyway).

While you probably surmised that Colin Farrell did not return to wreak pinpoint havoc as "Daredevil" villain Bullseye, you might be surprised to learn that diminutive badass Toad from the "X-Men" movies was portrayed by someone other than Ray Park. So, who are the replacement Bullseye and Toad, and why didn't Farrell and Park return to play them?