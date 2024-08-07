Deadpool & Wolverine Quietly Recasts Two Major Marvel Movie Villains
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is such a dizzying whirlwind of meta references, Marvel Studios Easter eggs, and shocking cameos that you really do need to see the film more than once to, in Pokémon parlance, catch 'em all. Just take a look at your social media feed. If you follow a lot of full-on comic book nerds, you know folks are still sifting through the film's unceasing chaos for every last morsel of minutia.
When it comes to the Fox character cameos, specifically those that don't merit the ultra-heroic slow-motion entrances given to Gambit, Elektra and X-23, you might be left wondering if they were played by the actual actors who originated the roles. The action flashes by with such relentless fury that you don't always get a telling close-up (and even if you do, the actors are concealed under so much makeup that you probably couldn't tell anyway).
While you probably surmised that Colin Farrell did not return to wreak pinpoint havoc as "Daredevil" villain Bullseye, you might be surprised to learn that diminutive badass Toad from the "X-Men" movies was portrayed by someone other than Ray Park. So, who are the replacement Bullseye and Toad, and why didn't Farrell and Park return to play them?
Meet the new Bullseye and Toad (but maybe don't get too used to them)!
Per a recent post on his Instagram account, Dany Ramos stepped forward to formally introduce himself as the new (if likely short-lived) Toad in "Deadpool & Wolverine." In the pictures from the set of the film, he's standing next to castmate Curtis Small, who stepped in for Farrell as Bullseye. In a message accompanying the photos, Ramos wrote:
I have to say that this man @mrgn80 gives all the good vibes and laughs in this movie. He has a joke for everyone and he nailed his Bullseye role! This is gonna be a friendship until we die! Toad and Bullseye, best duo🎯🐸❤️
Ramos and Small may seem like new faces to you, but you've absolutely seen their work as stuntmen. Ramos' many credits include "The Marvels" and "The Equalizer 3," while Small has taken lumps for our enjoyment in movies like "Skyfall," "Edge of Tomorrow," and "Jason Bourne." Stuntpeople are awesome, so it's always cool when they get to step forward and play an actual credited character.
As for why Farrell and Park sat out "Deadpool & Wolverine," neither actor has yet to go on the record regarding their absence. The production surely would've been happy to have them, but there are only so many speaking parts you can stuff into a 128-minute movie –- and for an in-demand Academy Award nominee like Farrell, he might've just been too busy for even a walk-on appearance. Still, while it would've been nice to see both actors return ever so briefly to the Marvel fold, Ramos and Small performed their parts with aplomb!
"Deadpool & Wolverine" Is currently playing in theaters.