There's Only One Way Dolph Lundgren Would Return As Gunner Jensen For Expendables 5

Before this article gets underway, let's address the elephant in the room, which is: will there be an "Expendables 5" ("Expend5bles?") at all? The fourth installment, released a year ago this month, got its butt handed to it at the box office, making barely half of its budget back. Adding insult to injury were the reviews and social media posts, in which the film got called so many negative and nasty things as to imply that no one had any love for it at all. This wasn't quite a unanimous opinion: after all, you happen to be in the virtual presence of one of the few people who appreciated "Expend4bles" for what it was, and even /Film's own Witney Seibold declared that it might be the best in the franchise (with the caveat that the franchise was not any good to begin with, but still). Despite this, it seems highly unlikely that the Expendables will be called to action again anytime soon.

However, this is not the first time that sentiment has been expressed, for as Seibold correctly implies, the franchise has never exactly been a unilaterally beloved one and has already come back from the dead several times. While the series began as a "The Avengers"-esque metafictional excuse to bring together '80s and '90s action stars in one film, the original movie's director, star, and co-writer, Sylvester Stallone, wasn't so keen to simply rest on that gimmick. Thus, the first three "Expendables" movies, while allowing each star to literally flex their muscles and play around with their on- and off-screen personas, also attempted to tell a story about warriors who may be past their prime, and whether or not they still have value.

According to Dolph Lundgren, who plays the mercurial Gunner Jensen in the franchise, there's only one way that he'd come back for a fifth installment, should it happen. Unsurprisingly, it has to do with the man who tried to infuse some heart into what could've otherwise been a franchise based solely on gimmickry: Stallone.