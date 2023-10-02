Expend4bles Second Weekend Box Office Spells Absolute Doom For The Franchise

Not that there was much hope after the movie's very disappointing opening weekend, but it's now a certainty: "Expend4bles" has killed the franchise. Period. Barring an absolutely stellar performance on VOD, Sylvester Stallone and his band of aging action heroes will need to be put out to pasture for good. Lionsgate's fourth installment in the "Avengers but for action movies" series dropped off a cliff in its second weekend, leaving no hope at all for a reversal of fortune. Not to put too fine a point on it, but this may now go down as one of the most high-profile bombs of the year.

"The Expendables 4" fell all the way to ninth place on the charts in its second weekend, taking in a mere $2.49 million, per The Numbers. The $100 million budgeted blockbuster already suffered a franchise-worst debut, taking in just $8 million the prior weekend. And let's be clear, that's by far the worst for the series, as the next-closest was 2014's "The Expendables 3" at $15.8 million. Things went from bad to catastrophically bad in a calendar week. To make matters worse (as if they weren't bad enough already), overseas audiences are not going to come to the rescue this time around.

Currently, director Scott Waugh's fourth installment in the series sits at $13.2 million domestically and, more concerning, just $23.1 million internationally for a running total of $36.4 million. "Expendables 3" was not a winner as it topped out at $209.4 million globally with just $39.3 million of that coming from domestic ticket sales. The saving grace was overseas markets, particularly China, where the film took in $72.8 million. As of this writing, the latest sequel has earned just $19.3 million in China. It's not looking good, to put it lightly.