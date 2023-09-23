The Expendables 4 Is Dead On Arrival With Dismal $8 Million Opening Weekend

They'll die when they're dead ... or when the franchise is, anyway. That time might not be too far away, as "The Expendables 4" (aka "Expend4bles") is on track for the worst opening weekend of the franchise so far. The sequel grossed just $750,000 in Thursday previews, which is less than "The Expendables 3" ($875,000) managed all the way back in 2014 — and that movie was a box office disappointment by the end of its run.

As reported by Variety, things didn't get much better from there, with "Expendables 4" managing an opening day total of just $3.2 million including those Thursday ticket sales. Per Deadline, the movie is now in a close race with "The Nun II" for the weekend No. 1 spot, with both movies looking at an estimated $8 million total for the weekend. That's a good result for "The Nun II," showing stronger legs than the first movie despite a smaller start. But for "The Expendables 4," it's a long way short of the $15-17 million debut the studio was hoping for. With a budget of $100 million, $8 million is a disastrous start.

"The Expendables 3" had a $15.8 million opening weekend and ultimately grossed $214.6 million worldwide by the end of its run, from a production budget of $90 million. That probably wasn't enough to break even, given that 81.7% of the global total came from overseas markets (where studios typically get a smaller percentage of ticket sales), and the bulk of those foreign ticket sales were in China (where studios only get 25% of the box office). So, why did Lionsgate think that "Expendables 4" was a good idea?