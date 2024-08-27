Ted Lasso Season 4 – Will It Actually Happen?

In March 2023, Sudeikis teased that the Lasso-Verse could continue without him, saying, "I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks ... to get to watch the further telling of these stories [...] The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue, is lovely."

Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), told Deadline "If it's meant to be more, then I'm up for it, but if not, then it's been a hell of a journey."

Similarly, Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) said, "I know that if there were to be more seasons, or futures that we could see on a screen or not, [Keeley] would continue to make us all proud."

Before the season 3 finale, Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) joked that Ted Lasso would die in season 3, elaborating that a potential fourth season could see the continuing adventures of "Ghost Lasso." When the finale aired, he shared an Instagram post that referred to the "end" of the show.

Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley) had probably the strongest reaction of the group, explaining:

"In our heads, we're like, 'Wait. Once you've seen the series, you probably won't want anymore because there's so much closure, so much catharsis in it being three seasons.' Ted's not going to come back, because he's not going to make that mistake. He's got to stay with Melissa and Henry. That's where his place is, and that's where he's happy. There's always going to still be fixing for the characters to do. They're not all of a sudden perfect. Ted's still probably got his demons in there. But it is such a cathartic ending. I think it would be a shame to kind of be like, 'And see you next year.' It's like, well, where are we starting off on that? You know, I'm sure if we do anything — who knows — I'm sure there will just be a sizable break between them, especially if we film another series. I don't know. But we'll see."

In a Reddit AMA last year, Brendan Hunt (who also plays Coach Beard) said about a potential return, "My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while [and] decompressed." And when a fan asked when he imagined Ted and Coach Beard seeing each other again after the finale, Hunt responded, "I think they don't see each other again for years, and when they do, it'll be like they just saw each other yesterday. They won't skip a beat. I have many relationships like that and I treasure them."

But earlier this month, Lawrence explained that behind the scenes, "everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it."

Now that decision seems to have been made.