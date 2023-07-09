Why Ted Lasso Ended With Season 3

When the "Ted Lasso" promo arrived to plug NBC Sport's coverage of the English Premier League back in 2013, who could have predicted that it would provide the basis for a multi-Emmy-winning TV show? Starring Jason Sudeikis as the ultra-driven new coach of the "Tottenham Hot Spurs," it was a one-joke premise that played on the notion that Americans don't know the first thing about football ... or soccer, as they like to call it. But it was one joke so neatly done that it was a wonder that no one had really done it before. At least not three seasons worth, anyway.

By the time the first season of "Ted Lasso" aired in 2020, the character had become less belligerent and more kind, a development that contributed to the show's massive success. The timing was also fortuitous. While it's impossible to say whether it would have been such a hit under normal circumstances, the show became compulsive comfort viewing during the pandemic, promoting kindness and positive change when we were going through a very abnormal situation and millions were taking stock of their own lives. Ted felt like the right man for his time and place, an antidote to the gloom and cynicism of the modern world.

The popularity of "Ted Lasso" was mirrored by the many accolades it received. It racked up the most nominations for a first-season comedy in the Primetime Emmy Awards' history, with 20 nods and taking home 7 awards. Sudeikis also picked up two Golden Globes for his performance in the first two seasons.

"Believe" was a key message of the show and, even after season 3 brought all the major storylines to a close, fans are still trying to believe another season or a spinoff into existence. But why did the show conclude when it did, and what does the future hold?