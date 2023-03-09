Ted Lasso Star Jason Sudeikis Says The Lasso-Verse Could Continue After The Series Ends

We've known for a while that season 3 of "Ted Lasso" may be its last, but if and when the popular Apple TV+ series does end, it's possible the Lasso-verse could continue on in another form.

Back in June 2021, before "Ted Lasso" season 2 had even premiered, executive producer and star Jason Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly about the "three-season arc" he envisioned for the series. His costar and fellow executive producer, Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, said it was always meant "to be three seasons." A year later, another honorary Diamond Dog, Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent and doubles as a writer for the show, reiterated that "Ted Lasso" was being written and "planned as three" seasons.

Fast forward to 2023, and now Sudeikis, Goldstein, and "Ted Lasso" are all two-time Emmy Award winners (the latter for Outstanding Comedy Series), while the March 15 premiere date of season 3 is almost upon us. (Watch the trailer here.) When asked again if season 3 would really conclude the series, Sudeikis stated once more that "this is the end," but he also acknowledged the demand for more "Ted Lasso," telling Deadline: