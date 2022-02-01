Brett Goldstein (AKA Roy Kent) Just Signed An Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Brett Goldstein is coming off a recent Emmy win for his performance as the irascible Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso," and now he's inked a new deal with Warner Bros. Television that will keep his talents in-house at the studio that co-produces and co-distributes everyone's favorite Apple TV+ series. Goldstein reportedly doubled his salary per episode after his Emmy win, and he's an essential part of the "Ted Lasso" team — not only because of the character he plays, but because he serves as a writer and executive producer on the show, as well.

This deal, news of which comes from The Hollywood Reporter, means that Goldstein will continue to produce projects exclusively for Warner Bros. Television. We know of at least one such project that he already has in development, and that is, "Shrinking," which he is co-creating for distribution on Apple TV+ with "Ted Lasso" showrunner Bill Lawrence and comedian Jason Segel. In "Shrinking," Segel will star as a grieving therapist who loses the filter on his mouth and starts telling his patients what he really thinks.

Goldstein issued this statement about going exclusive with Warner Bros. Television: