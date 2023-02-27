Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer: You Just Might Find You Get What You Need

Nate finally has a seat at the window table, but does he have anyone to share it with anymore? It's one of the many questions percolating now that we have a trailer for season 3 of "Ted Lasso," the beloved series that will finally be making a comeback next month.

The nearly two-minute sneak peek is underscored by The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want," which seems to be pretty telling of what audiences should expect for our favorite Richmond crew. That said, it doesn't seem to always be a bad thing. The mood of the trailer is jovial and fresh, and though there appear to be some bumps in the road for Ted and his team, it doesn't break their stride one bit. No surprises there, to be honest.

In fact, there's a key Stones lyric that comes into focus to highlight what we're sure to see a lot of in season 3. "You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometime, you just might find you get what you need," the chorus of the song rings out in the trailer — and when you think about it, it's exciting to think that these characters might finally get to settle into the things they need most in this world, and what that might mean for each of them. After all, they've all done their fair share of trial and error at this point.