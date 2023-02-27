Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer: You Just Might Find You Get What You Need
Nate finally has a seat at the window table, but does he have anyone to share it with anymore? It's one of the many questions percolating now that we have a trailer for season 3 of "Ted Lasso," the beloved series that will finally be making a comeback next month.
The nearly two-minute sneak peek is underscored by The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want," which seems to be pretty telling of what audiences should expect for our favorite Richmond crew. That said, it doesn't seem to always be a bad thing. The mood of the trailer is jovial and fresh, and though there appear to be some bumps in the road for Ted and his team, it doesn't break their stride one bit. No surprises there, to be honest.
In fact, there's a key Stones lyric that comes into focus to highlight what we're sure to see a lot of in season 3. "You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometime, you just might find you get what you need," the chorus of the song rings out in the trailer — and when you think about it, it's exciting to think that these characters might finally get to settle into the things they need most in this world, and what that might mean for each of them. After all, they've all done their fair share of trial and error at this point.
Watch the Ted Lasso season 3 trailer
It's been a long year and four months since we got the season 2 finale of "Ted Lasso." I'll admit, I've missed it. But with such an uplifting — and somewhat final-feeling — trailer, it makes me wonder if this really will be the last season of the series. Multiple reports have said since the season 2 finale that season 3 will be the Apple TV+ hit's last, but nothing has been confirmed just yet by the powers that be. It's not a bad idea to finish a show at its height, and a lot of U.S. television could learn from times where that is executed skillfully, but it will be very sad to see it go if it does.
The sports comedy stars Jason Sudeikis alongside Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt. Sudeikis and Hunt executive produce the series alongside Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, Jeff Ingold, and Bill Wrubel. Sudeikis, Hunt, Lawrence, and Kelly developed the TV series together based on a character Sudeikis created for NBC promotions of the English Premier League some years ago.
"Ted Lasso" season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2023, with episodes dropping weekly through May.