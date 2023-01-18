Ted Lasso Season 3 Is 'F******* Awesome,' According To Bill Lawrence And Brett Goldstein, See The First Look

In a recent TCA panel for the upcoming Apple TV+ show "Shrinking," attended by /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong, we got to hear some news about another Apple TV+ show, "Ted Lasso." Two of the creators and producers at the panel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, are also two of the writers and producers of "Ted Lasso," and they managed to get in a few thoughts about the upcoming third (and possibly final) season of their hit show.

"I've seen cuts of the show. I think it's f****** awesome," Bill Lawrence said. "Brett, do you think it's good?" Brett Goldstein, who also plays Roy Kent on the show, concurred: "I love it... I'm very proud of it."

Of course, this isn't particularly detailed information, but it wasn't a "Lasso"-focused panel after all. As we slowly approach the season 3 premiere, which will air sometime this spring, more details will surely come. "I still bet you hear something about 'Ted Lasso' in the near future," Lawrence said at the panel. "I'm so grateful for Apple... to all of you, this is really cool to do this."

Ands speak of the devil, we now have a first-look image from the new season, and it's a juicy one.