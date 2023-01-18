Shrinking Trailer: Jason Segel Breaks Down The Walls Of Therapy

"So how does that make you feel?" This question has been uttered by just about every incarnation of a therapist on screen, and the new series "Shrinking" is no different. Jason Segel stars as Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist who realizes he's running on auto-pilot with his patients and trying to numb himself after the loss of his wife instead of actually dealing with his problems. Realizing he needs to make a massive change, Jimmy decides to throw the ethical rulebook out the window and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, much to the chagrin of fellow psychiatrist, Dr. Paul Rhodes (Harrison Ford). Rather than wait to hear how a patient "feels" about a situation, he's dishing out advice that will shake up their lives ... and his own.

If the premise alone doesn't have you hooked, perhaps its the knowledge that "Shrinking" is the latest venture from Bill Lawrence, who has gifted the television world with hit shows like "Cougar Town," "Spin City," "Scrubs," and the smash-hit, "Ted Lasso." It seems like Segel and Ford are going to have a similar dynamic as Zach Braff's J.D. and John C. McGinley's Dr. Cox on "Scrubs," which is a dream come true. Existential crisis-riddled Jason Segel and grumpy Harrison Ford? I don't care if my insurance is out of network, that's all I need to make an appointment with "Shrinking." The newest trailer for the series dropped today, and I can already smell the Emmy campaign.