Shrinking Trailer: Harrison Ford Is Not Impressed With Jason Segel On Apple TV+

"Shrinking" will have a 10-episode first season that premieres globally on Friday, January 27, 2023 with the first two episodes. After that, the episodes will air once weekly, every Friday. The series follows Segel's therapist character who starts to break the rules of therapy and tell his clients his most brutally honest opinions. That's not exactly the best way to conduct therapy, but he ignores both "his training and ethics" to be totally honest with people, and it ends up making big changes in everyone's lives.

The teaser doesn't show much, just the show's stars "shrinking" and bouncing a bit on a trampoline, only for Ford to come out and give Segel the most disapproving look he can muster. Ford has had resting grumpy face for years, so it will be fun to see how they play with his curmudgeonly attitude on a comedy series. Along with Ford and Segel, the series stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, and Luke Tennie.

It's honestly pretty wild seeing Ford starring on streaming shows after spending so much of his career as a blockbuster movie star, but good for him. The comedic "Shrinking" will be a far cry from the wildly dramatic "1923," so he'll get a chance to stretch his legs and do a bit more than play the same characters he's played in franchise films for the past three decades. "Shrinking" has a great cast and a great team behind it, so it should be a lot more fun than actually going to the shrink. Check it out on January 27, 2022.