Shrinking Trailer: Harrison Ford Is Not Impressed With Jason Segel On Apple TV+
After being mostly a movie star for the bulk of his career, it looks like Harrison Ford is enjoying a serious turn on the small screen. Not only is he joining Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" spin-off series, "1923," but he's also going to be starring opposite Jason Segel on the new Apple TV+ series "Shrinking." The streaming service shared a first look and the official teaser trailer for the series, along with its premiere date: January 27, 2023!
"Shrinking" was created by "Scrubs" and "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, along with Segel and "Ted Lasso" star, writer, and executive-producer Brett Goldstein. The series follows a grieving therapist played by Segel, so no, it's not a prequel to the Matt Damon movie "Downsizing" or even "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." Shrinking in this case is a play on words, because a "shrink" is slang for a therapist. Does that mean going to therapy is "shrinking"? You have a new phrase now, use it. Get shrunk!
Watch the teaser trailer for Shrinking
"Shrinking" will have a 10-episode first season that premieres globally on Friday, January 27, 2023 with the first two episodes. After that, the episodes will air once weekly, every Friday. The series follows Segel's therapist character who starts to break the rules of therapy and tell his clients his most brutally honest opinions. That's not exactly the best way to conduct therapy, but he ignores both "his training and ethics" to be totally honest with people, and it ends up making big changes in everyone's lives.
The teaser doesn't show much, just the show's stars "shrinking" and bouncing a bit on a trampoline, only for Ford to come out and give Segel the most disapproving look he can muster. Ford has had resting grumpy face for years, so it will be fun to see how they play with his curmudgeonly attitude on a comedy series. Along with Ford and Segel, the series stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, and Luke Tennie.
It's honestly pretty wild seeing Ford starring on streaming shows after spending so much of his career as a blockbuster movie star, but good for him. The comedic "Shrinking" will be a far cry from the wildly dramatic "1923," so he'll get a chance to stretch his legs and do a bit more than play the same characters he's played in franchise films for the past three decades. "Shrinking" has a great cast and a great team behind it, so it should be a lot more fun than actually going to the shrink. Check it out on January 27, 2022.