Here's Why Ted Lasso Season 3 Has Been Delayed For So Long

"Ted Lasso," the heartwarming Apple TV+ series that follows the ever-optimistic fish-out-of-water coach of the title, is having some AFC Richmond-like troubles in its highly anticipated third season. The end of 2021 saw a hopeful lead up to the start of production, with the cast arriving in London in January to shoot what is reportedly the final season. After that sunny start, a series of rewrites, production snags, and other unfortunate circumstances have stretched the series' production well beyond what was initially anticipated. When the series won the Emmy for Comedy Series at the 74th Emmy Awards, it made unfortunate sense when series star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis ended his speech with "we'll see you for season 3, at some point."

The series' surprising delays have caused concern among "Ted Lasso" fans, and led to a massive uptick in the series' cost (even over season 2, whose budget had already ballooned beyond that of the flagship first season). Thanks to a new report from Puck News about the series' troubled third season, we finally have an explanation as to why it has taken so unexpectedly long to complete.