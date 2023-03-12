Brett Goldstein Says Ted Lasso Dies At The End Of Season 3, Could Return As 'Ghost Lasso'

Two-time Emmy winner and normal human man Brett Goldstein made a joke (we hope) about Ted Lasso's imminent death.

The writer and actor, who plays the irritable Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ comedy series, has been throwing out some ideas about how season 3 might end ahead of its premiere. Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, and his co-executive producer, Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard) have all spoken previously about the three-season plan for the series. Coach Lasso himself is expected to leave the field after season 3, though he could always do an about-face, and the Lasso-verse could continue with other characters, perhaps even Roy himself.

In the meantime, Goldstein has ideas for how Ted Lasso could come back for season 4, even if he dies at the end of season 3. He recently told The Hollywood Reporter:

"Season 3 ends with the death of some major characters. I keep saying– I have said to Jason, season 4 could be 'Ghost Lasso,' where we carry on but Ted Lasso is now haunting the locker rooms and trying to inspire the players from the other side."

We can probably safely dismiss that as a bit of facetiousness on Goldstein's part, but you never know. Maybe Ted Lasso will become the locker-room equivalent of Moaning Myrtle, the toilet ghost in the Harry Potter series.

Goldstein wasn't the only actor on hand to tease where season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is headed. Hunt told THR that "Ted's feeling of separation from his son is definitely something that we'll continue to look at as the season goes on." As Ted's son continues to grow up apart from him and his ex-wife continues to "get on with her life," Hunt said, "it creates new complications in Ted's heart, for sure."