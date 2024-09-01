Saddest Pixar Moments, Ranked

/Film alum Hoai-Tran Bui once described "Soul" as not just one of the most existential and ambitious Pixar films, but also one that's very different from all the others. It deals with the mundane, everyday existence of an older jazz musician who has lost his inspiration. After Joe falls into a manhole, he travels to another realm and discovers the true meaning of having a soul. When Joe returns to Earth, he places trinkets from his daily life on top of his piano and starts playing. In a montage backed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' transcendent score, we see him recall a memory from each object: eating mouth-watering pizza, listening to records with his father, riding his bike through a sunny park, feeling the ocean tickle his feet, and simply enjoying a subway ride while watching the sunset over the city.

Joe has an epiphany that while pursuing your artistic passion is important, it cannot consume your life. It's the small, intimate moments that hold more meaning. This sequence in "Soul" reminds us to, essentially, stop and smell the roses. In the hustle and bustle of adulthood, it's easy to forget the beauty and wonder of the world around us, and how important connecting with others is. The montage feels more poignant because it's not just a fantasy; it relates directly to our daily lives.