Deadpool & Wolverine's Unused Wesley Snipes Blade Designs Are Better Than What We Got

The "Blade" franchise is feeling a little cursed these days. The reboot set to star Mahershala Ali keeps gaining and losing directors and feels like it might never actually see the light of day. Meanwhile, it seems like the original Blade, Wesley Snipes, has been relegated to the world of cameos. It's great to see him on "What We Do in the Shadows," of course, hamming it up a bit on the vampire council with some other amazing vampire actors. The response to Snipes' appearance in "Deadpool & Wolverine," though, has been a bit more mixed.

Some fans were thrilled to see Snipes as Blade again in any form, even if it was some void-based multiverse weirdness. Others felt that it was just another part of a film that was pandering and leaned too hard on meta-references. Regardless of whether you loved seeing the OG Blade back onscreen or felt it was an irritating bit of fanservice, one thing is for certain: that armor is boring. It looks like almost every other basic piece of armor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a molded chest plate and a buckle or two. And after seeing concept artist Wesley Burt's amazing original designs that weren't used, we just have to wonder: is Blade actually cursed?