Kurt Russell Knows Why Escape From New York Cut This Headless Cat Scene

In an interview with Starburst Magazine, Russell revealed that the opening sequence had to be cut for time and to help establish Snake's character in a more surprising way, but it sounds like there was definitely some shocking content in that original opening, too. Interviewer Whitney Scott Bain asked Russell about the scene in detail, revealing that he had seen the lost footage that takes place right after the credit card robbery, including "the scene where you see the Indians roasting the headless cat on a spit in the World Trade Center," which ends with Snake fighting them and then escaping. Russell explained why all of the footage was cut, telling Bain:

"The studio thought it was too long and cut them, but in a way it worked to our advantage. No one had ever done an opening sequence where this guy gets off a bus in handcuffs with this bad boy, f-you attitude. It set the mood for the film right away."

It's worth noting the "headless cat" scene in question probably happened later in the film rather than right in the beginning — specifically after Snake is sent to the cut-off New York and lands on top of the World Trade Center. All that said, Russell is absolutely right, because "Escape From New York" sets Snake up as this quiet mystery man with a mostly unknown past and a morally ambiguous outlook. Is Snake a hero? Hell no. But he's the only guy that can save the president, and that's part of what makes the movie so freaking cool.