What The Most Negative Critic Reviews Said About The Borderlands Movie

When "Borderlands" opened in theaters on August 9, 2024, it brought in just $8.6 million — an astonishingly low figure for a film that cost more than $100 million to make. Then, things just went from bad to worse for "Borderlands" at the box office, with the movie seeing an almost unprecedented 73% drop in its second weekend. Thus far, the video game adaptation has made just $21 million on a reported $115 million budget — and that's before the marketing cost is accounted for. A very rough estimate typically puts marketing at around half a film's production budget, so we're looking at a movie that likely cost in the region of $170 million, making less than a quarter of that at the box office ahead of its fast-approaching streaming debut.

With this in mind, you might be starting to see how much of a historic blunder we're witnessing with "Borderlands." But that's just the box office. Plenty of movies have been commercial failures without actually being bad films. Surely, the receipts for "Borderlands" aren't entirely indicative of its overall quality? Well, put simply, they are. The film has been savaged by critics, who submitted some truly inspired takedowns before tossing the movie's carcass aside to wither in the harsh environs of 2024's movie landscape. At a time when "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "The Last of Us" seemed to signal that video game adaptations could finally represent the future of Hollywood, this is a remarkable achievement on the part of Lionsgate and director Eli Roth.

So, why not join us on a quick tour through the wasteland that is the critical reaction to "Borderlands" and see if we can't scavenge some of the more amusing takes?