Deadpool & Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds Had One Condition For His Marvel Return

Back in 2022, Shawn Levy was determined to get Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a movie, telling /Film, "I'm not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b***h who puts these two magnificent gods in the same movie together. That will happen and it will be me." Then, he did it. Or rather, Reynolds did it.

The man who won't let me watch a YouTube video without telling me about Mint Mobile (if I switch to his godforsaken network does that make it stop?) is also quite a big movie star, and worked with Levy on 2021's "Free Guy" and 2022's "The Adam Project." When it came time for the third "Deadpool" film, Reynolds and Levy teamed up once again to bring the Merc with a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luckily for Levy, his star also brought Jackman along with him.

The Wolverine actor had seemingly retired from what is arguably his most recognizable role following 2017's "Logan." But it seems Jackman actually approached Reynolds about returning as Wolverine for a Deadpool team-up movie. So, when "Deadpool & Wolverine" got the green light from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Levy had seemingly accomplished his goal of uniting the "magnificent gods." But it turns out that in order for a third "Deadpool" movie to happen in the first place, Reynolds was more concerned about teaming up with Levy himself than about bringing Jackman out of Wolverine retirement.