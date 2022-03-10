Shawn Levy Is Determined To Get Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman In A Movie Together
Do you know what would make this day so much better? If we just went ahead and announced that Shawn Levy is directing "Deadpool 3." Sadly that hasn't happened yet (and it might not, I guess, so don't get too excited), but Marvel, come on. Just give us a little bit of brightness in what has been a decades-long year so far.
Why am I saying this? One, I want it very much. Two, Levy spoke to ComicBook.com about his new film with Ryan Reynolds, "The Adam Project." You may also know their partnership from the wildly entertaining "Free Guy." Close your eyes for a moment and imagine it: Levy directing a new Deadpool film, one in the Marvel continuity. Imagine that he shows up as part of the multiversal explosion and along with him comes ... Wolverine? Ooh, it gives me chills!
Levy did give a little hint in the interview, talking about the fact that he's trying to get Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a film. He said:
"I'm not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a bitch who puts these two magnificent gods in the same movie together. That will happen and it will be me."
I have every digit crossed for this
I read that and almost spit my drink out. I am voting for this, backing this with my entire heart, and crossing every single digit (which makes it hard to type), hoping for a "Deadpool 3" with Levy directing, Reynolds, and Jackman's Wolverine, despite the fact that "Logan" was supposed to be a goodbye to the character. You know what the multiverse does besides give us more homework to do when we watch a Marvel series? It opens up possibilities to do pretty much anything with any version of any character. You have the opportunity to bring three apexes of joy together in one film, Marvel. Get on that if you haven't already!
The site adds that Reynolds said he'd be on board for that. "That would be amazing. I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way." We know we're getting a "Deadpool 3," and hey, Reynolds and Jackman have worked together before in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," despite the fact that Wade Wilson went back to keep that from happening in "Deadpool 2." Look, once the multiverse opens up, even Wade can't make it all go away.
Marvel, please do this. Please put the dream team of Levy, Reynolds, and Jackman together. Give me something, 2022!