Shawn Levy Is Determined To Get Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman In A Movie Together

Do you know what would make this day so much better? If we just went ahead and announced that Shawn Levy is directing "Deadpool 3." Sadly that hasn't happened yet (and it might not, I guess, so don't get too excited), but Marvel, come on. Just give us a little bit of brightness in what has been a decades-long year so far.

Why am I saying this? One, I want it very much. Two, Levy spoke to ComicBook.com about his new film with Ryan Reynolds, "The Adam Project." You may also know their partnership from the wildly entertaining "Free Guy." Close your eyes for a moment and imagine it: Levy directing a new Deadpool film, one in the Marvel continuity. Imagine that he shows up as part of the multiversal explosion and along with him comes ... Wolverine? Ooh, it gives me chills!

Levy did give a little hint in the interview, talking about the fact that he's trying to get Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a film. He said:

"I'm not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a bitch who puts these two magnificent gods in the same movie together. That will happen and it will be me."