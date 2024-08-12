How To Watch Twisters At Home

I have some good news and I have some even better news. For those who still haven't managed to catch "Twisters" in theaters just yet, well, you can still do exactly that! Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the disaster flick follows a group of storm-chasers across the Oklahoma plains as they attempt to do the impossible and acquire enough research data to (get this) stop tornadoes from ever forming in the first place and causing so much destruction. Much like the original movie starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, however, they quickly realize that they're utterly at the mercy of one of nature's most terrifying forces. And, similar to "Twister," the hints of romance between Powell's reckless cowboy Tyler and Edgar-Jones' more buttoned-up Kate causes even more sparks to fly than the actual tornadoes do (even if, again, we're still bitter about that cut kiss from the ending). But for those eager to catch all the action again from home, "Twisters" will soon come to digital platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV.

To sweeten the deal even more, viewers who purchase digital copies of the film will also receive access to a number of behind-the-scenes extras. These include a gag reel (another lost art that we don't see nearly enough of these days) and even a batch of deleted scenes — though, conspicuously, the press release includes no additional details about exactly which scenes this might include. Also absent are any specifics on the upcoming Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD release for "Twisters." Going by traditional release scheduling for Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, however, we can safely expect this to happen within a few short months.