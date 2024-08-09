You Probably Missed Netflix's Dazzling Animated Successor To Studio Ghibli
(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: Netflix's beautifully-rendered animated movie "The Imaginary," the Ilana Glazer-starring dramedy "Babes," and Jake Gyllenhaal's courtroom-thriller series "Presumed Innocent.")
Do studios just have no earthly idea how to market their latest movies and shows anymore, or is it the
children viewers who are wrong? That age-old debate rears its ugly head practically every time a highly-anticipated title ends up underperforming in theaters or otherwise failing to reach its intended audience. Netflix is notorious for acquiring some of the buzziest and most exciting offerings ... only to promptly bury them under an avalanche of vague, algorithmically-defined parameters that ensures they'll never see the light of day (or even just the streamer's main page) again. And, to nobody's surprise, that's pretty much exactly what's happened with Studio Ghibli veteran Yoshiyuki Momose's "The Imaginary," easily our No. 1 pick for last month's most under-the-radar hidden gem.
But even this doesn't necessarily prove the rule. In the last few weeks alone, we've seen indie-supporting studio NEON go above and beyond to turn "Longlegs" into a runaway surprise hit on the strength of an unusually effective marketing campaign, while "Alien: Romulus" is hoping to turn the franchise's box-office fortunes around with one banger of a trailer after another (with a little help from a real-life facehugger invasion, too). A few years back, "Smile" broke through with an inspired viral-marketing sensation that showed the rest of us how it's done. Studios aren't completely clueless, after all!
You wouldn't know it to look at "The Imaginary," "Babes," and "Presumed Innocent," however. Here's why this trio of July's best deserved much, much better.
The Imaginary
Hayao Miyazaki isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but it's reassuring to know that not everything rests on the shoulders of Studio Ghibli ... even if Studio Ponoc, the Japanese animation studio behind "The Imaginary," is made up largely of Ghibli alumni. Among them is the film's director, Yoshiyuki Momose, who previously worked on efforts such as "Only Yesterday," "Spirited Away," and more. His latest will inevitably draw comparisons to the obvious touchstones, but "The Imaginary" is a whirlwind adventure best enjoyed on its own merits entirely.
And what a ride it is. We follow Rudger (voiced by Kokoro Terada), a precocious boy who's all of three months, three weeks, and three days old — a reflection of his status as an "Imaginary," cooked up purely in the imagination of young girl Amanda (Rio Suzuki). Like the best of Pixar before it, "The Imaginary" lays out the "rules" of this world with an impressive sense of efficiency. Rudger and Amanda embark on all sorts of zany scenarios, but it's Rudger who truly feels everything Amanda subjects him to (like an early mishap that sees him trapped in a steaming hot broth), who can't follow Amanda if she leaves and closes the door to her room behind her, or play with other kids when he's feeling lonely. But the two share an inseparable bond, symbolized by their promise to one another: "Whatever happens, never disappear, protect each other, and never cry."
It's only a matter of time before that bond is tested by the arrival of Mr. Bunting (Issei Ogata), the creepiest villain of the year and the embodiment of the film's no-punches-pulled commentary on stunted adults preying on the creativity of kids. You won't find another 2024 movie like this.
"The Imaginary" is currently streaming on Netflix.
Babes
Parenthood is difficult, stressful, and, above all, messy. Not everyone is cut out for such immense responsibility, while others are ... though maybe not at that exact moment in time. Prolific voice actor-turned-director Pamela Adlon's "Babes" understands this dichotomy with a deep-rooted sense of clarity and wit, but it also makes room for its most complicated perspective yet.
For some, a fateful one-night stand can be all it takes to flip the switch from being an overgrown womanchild to becoming, well, an overgrown womanchild who decides against all reason that she wants a child for herself. Actor Ilana Glazer (who also pulls double duty as a co-writer on the film alongside Josh Rabinowitz) plays Eden with the irresistibly charming air of the most chaotic and most loyal best friend you could ever ask for, tirelessly looking after her very pregnant bestie Dawn (Michelle Buteau) as she navigates her impending birth and her marriage to Marty (Hasan Minhaj). When Eden crosses paths with an attractive stranger on the subway (Stephan James) one night and the sparks immediately start flying, yeah, it's pretty easy to see where this is all going.
The near-constant laughs and the incisive dynamic between Eden and Dawn keep this admittedly well-worn premise from ever wearing out its welcome. Adult-skewing movies that lampoon the very concept of growing up and moving beyond our most childish indulgences are a dime a dozen, but few ever approach this topic with as much sobriety and evenhandedness as "Babes." Even when the script veers on the edge of convention, viewers will find something magical and (dare I say it) radical about the idea of a rom-com with aspirations of being so much more.
"Babes" is currently available to purchase or rent on VOD platforms, as well as on DVD and Blu-ray.
Presumed Innocent
Stop me if you've heard this before, but Apple TV+ just dropped a full season of one of the most enthralling shows of the year — and hardly anyone seems to be talking about it. Perhaps that can be chalked up to the fact that "Presumed Innocent" is merely the latest adaptation of the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by author Scott Turow, coming on the heels of the 1990 film starring Harrison Ford. Anyone would be forgiven for assuming the worst about yet another "prestige" TV series milking an IP for everything it's worth. But that's exactly why this new take on the material feels so invigorating and new.
"Presumed Innocent" stars Jake Gyllenhaal as embattled prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who winds up on trial as the suspected murderer of his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). His torrid affair and toxic obsession with her puts him directly on the hot seat once his conflict of interest comes to light, and that's before we find out that he'd actually visited Carolyn's home on the very night of her murder. What sets this adaptation apart from the previous film is how the medium allows for a much greater focus on the supporting cast. Ruth Negga is a clear standout as Rusty's long-suffering wife Barbara. But it's the supporting cast — Bill Camp as trusty lawyer and former DA Raymond Horgan, Peter Sarsgaard as Rusty's chief political rival Tommy Molto, and O-T Fagbenle (affecting one of the more outlandish speaking mannerisms this side of Tom Hardy) as newly-elected DA Nico Della Guardia — who steal every scene.
Those familiar with the plot will find brand-new layers to appreciate, while newcomers will be caught up in every well-executed twist and turn of this thrilling murder mystery.
"Presumed Innocent" is currently streaming on Apple TV+.