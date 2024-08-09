You Probably Missed Netflix's Dazzling Animated Successor To Studio Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but it's reassuring to know that not everything rests on the shoulders of Studio Ghibli ... even if Studio Ponoc, the Japanese animation studio behind "The Imaginary," is made up largely of Ghibli alumni. Among them is the film's director, Yoshiyuki Momose, who previously worked on efforts such as "Only Yesterday," "Spirited Away," and more. His latest will inevitably draw comparisons to the obvious touchstones, but "The Imaginary" is a whirlwind adventure best enjoyed on its own merits entirely.

And what a ride it is. We follow Rudger (voiced by Kokoro Terada), a precocious boy who's all of three months, three weeks, and three days old — a reflection of his status as an "Imaginary," cooked up purely in the imagination of young girl Amanda (Rio Suzuki). Like the best of Pixar before it, "The Imaginary" lays out the "rules" of this world with an impressive sense of efficiency. Rudger and Amanda embark on all sorts of zany scenarios, but it's Rudger who truly feels everything Amanda subjects him to (like an early mishap that sees him trapped in a steaming hot broth), who can't follow Amanda if she leaves and closes the door to her room behind her, or play with other kids when he's feeling lonely. But the two share an inseparable bond, symbolized by their promise to one another: "Whatever happens, never disappear, protect each other, and never cry."

It's only a matter of time before that bond is tested by the arrival of Mr. Bunting (Issei Ogata), the creepiest villain of the year and the embodiment of the film's no-punches-pulled commentary on stunted adults preying on the creativity of kids. You won't find another 2024 movie like this.

"The Imaginary" is currently streaming on Netflix.